Former Yankees Catcher Agrees to Deal With Rangers: Report

According to Bob Nigthengale of USA Today, former New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka has agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers.

“The Texas Rangers sign catcher Kyle Higashioka to a two-year deal and mutual option in 2027,” Nightengale wrote on December 2.

Nightengale added that the ex-Yankees catcher is loved for his defensive abilities, and his increased power numbers lead to optimism about him as a player.

“Higashioka is loved for his defensive skills and hit a career-high 17 homers last year in 246 at-bats with the San Diego Padres,” Nigthengale added.

How much Higashioka signed for has yet to be announced, but it shouldn’t be for too much.

Higashioka Impressed in 2024

The right-handed hitting catcher has never been much of a starter throughout his MLB career. Higashioka understood his role with the New York Yankees and has found success elsewhere because of that mindset.

With the Texas Rangers, he’ll likely be used as a backup catcher. All-Star Jonah Heim didn’t swing the bat at the level he was hoping to last season for the Rangers, but he’s a legitimate offensive threat and should put together good at-bats moving forward.

Even if Higashioka allows Heim to take a few days off every few weeks, the Rangers, who dealt with several injuries last year, could benefit from that.

For Higashioka, that role might be what suits him best. Higashioka is coming off the best campaign in his career despite playing in just 84 games.

He helped the San Diego Padres pitching staff be among the best in Major League Baseball and hit a career-high 17 home runs.

Former Yankees Fan Favorite is Even Better Off the Field

There’s often a reason why guys like Higashioka continue to get jobs. While his defensive abilities as a game manager have been praised over the past few years, what he does in the clubhouse hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Higashioka struggled to reach the big leagues early in his career, spending nine seasons in the minors before being called up. When he got an opportunity with the New York Yankees, it was a dream come true.

Players often said he was an excellent teammate and became a real veteran presence in a locker room filled with star talent.

The same could be said for his time with the San Diego Padres, as multiple players and personnel loved having him around.

Higashioka shared the same feeling, saying that playing with the Padres was “maybe the most fun” he’s ever had on the diamond.

“This is maybe the most fun I’ve ever had on a baseball field, playing with these guys,” Higashioka said after the Padres were eliminated in the NLDS, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. “I think we played so free over the course of the season. … I loved it. It makes it that much worse we lost. But, yeah, I had a blast.”

Higashioka will now have a chance to impact another ball club, and if things go as they have over his career, the Texas Rangers will love him just like every other team has.