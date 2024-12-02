Ex-Yankees Catcher Predicted to Sign With AL East Club

When the New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto last offseason, the highlight of the package was Michael King. King was excellent for the San Diego Padres, looking better than ever with his elite stuff.

However, in the seven-player deal, the Yankees also gave the Padres other above-average professionals, including Kyle Higashioka. Higashioka certainly wasn’t a star with the Yankees, and he wasn’t with the Padres, either, but he’s a great professional who shows up every game ready to play.

The right-handed hitting catcher is on the free agency market this winter and is expected to find a new home. Andy McCullough of The Athletic predicted his new deal would be with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The long-term future of the Rays looks murky. And the short-term outlook, for the first time in a while, doesn’t look all that bright,” McCullough wrote on November 29. “Tampa Bay finished below .500 last season for the first time since 2017. Last summer’s teardown netted an influx of talent, but little of it is close to reaching the majors.

“In the interim, as the ownership group sorts out the living situation, the big-league club needs a catcher. Higashioka, a former Yankees backup, has plenty of experience in the American League East. He’s a solid defender who smacked 17 homers with San Diego in 2024.”

Higashioka’s Impressive 2024 Campaign

The former New York Yankees catcher has never been much of a positive at the plate. That didn’t change much in 2024, but he had the best offensive season of his career, slashing .220/.263/.476 with a 101 OPS+ and 17 home runs. His OPS+ was the best in his career in a year during which he played at least 17 games, and his 17 home runs were the most ever.

What Higashioka does on the defensive side is why teams should want him, as he helped the San Diego Padres impress on the mound.

Padres manager Mike Shildt was impressed with what he did defensively, highlighting his relationship with the pitching staff.

“They all feel comfortable with him and he’s working with them on how they want to use their stuff and how they’re going to attack guys,” Shildt said in October, according to David Venn of MLB.com. “He’s just got a great demeanor about him as well. Tremendous asset in the clubhouse, great guy, great energy, great personality, but really smart and [has] done a really good job of shepherding our staff.”

Higashioka Appreciated His Time With the Yankees

Playing for the New York Yankees was a dream come true for Higashioka, who spent much of his professional career in the minors.

The Yankees allowed him to play at the Big League level regularly, and he appreciated them for that.

“I don’t know if any non-everyday player feels that kind of love and support from a fan base in many other areas,” Higashioka said about Yankees fans, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “I guess just a big, ‘Thank you.’”

He’ll be rewarded with more baseball in his career and is thankful for that.

“Even if my career were to end just with the Yankees, that would have been a fantastic career based on how I started. I’m just grateful that it gets to continue.”