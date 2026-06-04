Yankees Announce Latest Injury News on Aaron Judge Before Guardians Game

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge faces a concerning injury. He missed recent games against the Cleveland Guardians. The superstar first felt nagging shoulder soreness weeks ago.

The discomfort worsened recently in West Sacramento. Judge struggled during a weekend series against the Athletics. He could not pinpoint a specific play causing the pain. He only feels the discomfort when swinging a bat.

Waiting for a Diagnosis

The team remains unsure about his exact timeline. These updates come from manager Aaron Boone.

“Aaron Judge went for an MRI last night. X-ray and CT scan today,” Aaron Boone said. “Still looking for a complete diagnosis.”

Avoiding the Injured List

The Yankees face a crucial roster decision right now. They must decide whether to rest Judge longer. However, they hesitate to make a drastic move by moving Judge to IL.

“Still hoping there’s that chance he won’t miss many games,” Boone said.

Search for Definitive Answers

Uncertainty surrounds the Yankees clubhouse right now. Boone expressed his own desire for immediate clarity.

“I want to know, I think, as much or more than all of you,” Boone said.

The medical staff works urgently to find answers.

“I do expect us to know something definitive by today and even immediately.”

History of Aaron Judge’s Injury Discovered

Doctors found a bone bruise in his right rib cage. A New York specialist confirmed this initial diagnosis. The medical team then ordered additional testing for clarity.

Doctors want to examine specific spots more closely. Judge sat on the bench for consecutive games. Jose Caballero started in right field instead and now Max Schuemann.

Rib injuries often linger for professional baseball players. Swinging a bat requires immense core rotational strength.

Judge previously suffered a rib fracture in 2019. That prior injury cost him significant playing time. The current medical staff knows his history intimately. They want to avoid another prolonged absence.

Impact on the Yankees

Any absence of Judge hurts the Yankees significantly. He boasts a .248 batting average this season. The slugger has hit 17 home runs so far. He previously won three Most Valuable Player awards. His absence leaves a massive void in the lineup.

Replacing an elite hitter proves incredibly difficult. Utility infielders provide defensive flexibility in the outfield. The team lacks natural depth at the corner spots.

Amed Rosario and Max Schuemann offer alternative options. Neither player replaces Judge’s massive power potential.