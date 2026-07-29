New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt 5-Word Post

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

Max Schuemann led the way with two RBIs.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt 5-Word Post

Also on Tuesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “They grow up so fast…”

There were over 11,000 likes on the post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andruw Jones: “🫡”

@pharaoh88447: “Your a great Dad A-Rod!!! Cool pic!!!”

@lynn_scott_711: “Such a good daddy much respect. Beautiful girls and family ❤️”

@dawnmint: “Gorgeous girls ❤️”

@xavierishappy9909: “You’re the best dad in the whole world 😍👏😍👏”

MLB legend Barry Bonds was also among the people to like the post.

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft out of high school.

He played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Yankees).

In 2009, Rodriguez helped the Yankees win the World Series title.

They have been unable to win the title since that year.

Rodriguez last played in a game during the 2016 season.

He recently celebrated his 51st birthday.

Yahoo Sports wrote (on July 27): “Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez celebrates his 51st birthday today ⚾️ ▪️14x All-Star ▪️3x MVP ▪️2x Gold Glove ▪️10x Silver Slugger ▪️1996 AL Batting Title ▪️2009 World Series Champion”