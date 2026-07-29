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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt 5-Word Post

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NEW YORK - JULY 01: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning two run home run against the Seattle Mariners on July 1, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Mariners 4-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

Max Schuemann led the way with two RBIs.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt 5-Word Post

GettyFormer New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez is introduced during the teams Old Timer’s Day prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2024 in New York City.

Also on Tuesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “They grow up so fast…”

There were over 11,000 likes on the post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andruw Jones: “🫡”

@pharaoh88447: “Your a great Dad A-Rod!!! Cool pic!!!”

@lynn_scott_711: “Such a good daddy much respect. Beautiful girls and family ❤️”

@dawnmint: “Gorgeous girls ❤️”

@xavierishappy9909: “You’re the best dad in the whole world 😍👏😍👏”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners on August 15, 2009 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.

MLB legend Barry Bonds was also among the people to like the post.

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after lining out to left in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft out of high school.

He played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Yankees).

In 2009, Rodriguez helped the Yankees win the World Series title.

They have been unable to win the title since that year.

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on May 21, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rodriguez last played in a game during the 2016 season.

He recently celebrated his 51st birthday.

Yahoo Sports wrote (on July 27): “Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez celebrates his 51st birthday today ⚾️ ▪️14x All-Star ▪️3x MVP ▪️2x Gold Glove ▪️10x Silver Slugger ▪️1996 AL Batting Title ▪️2009 World Series Champion”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt 5-Word Post

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