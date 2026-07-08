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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before playing the Chicago White Sox on April 30, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss on Tuesday (but the series is still tied up at 1-1).

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on May 21, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Wednesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his daughter.

He wrote: “Little roadtrip to Wichita State University to watch Tashi in her summer Broadway play. So proud of you 💕”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@geezuskrice: “She’s ya twin!”

@cavain: “Nothing beats this kind of quality moment. @arod

@doneladyluckykiss: “Love this ❤️❤️have fun guys”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning two run home run against the Seattle Mariners on July 1, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@mannygedrich: “@arod today is the anniversary of your mlb debut at Fenway 1994 I met you at the Sheraton Boston you took care of taxi with Felix Fermin to Fenway your first game ever”

@lizfranchini_l: “So glad to y’all having amazing memories ❤️🙏”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Many Yankees fans will likely enjoy seeing the life update from Rodriguez.

He spent the final 12 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees (and helped them win the 2009 World Series title).

In addition to the Yankees, the three-time MVP also had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over 22 seasons in the MLB.

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager of the New York Yankees Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire umpire Adam Hamari after ejecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Yankees have had a tough stretch as of late, going just 2-8 over their last ten games.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-41 record in 91 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

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