New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss on Tuesday (but the series is still tied up at 1-1).

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Wednesday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his daughter.

He wrote: “Little roadtrip to Wichita State University to watch Tashi in her summer Broadway play. So proud of you 💕”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@geezuskrice: “She’s ya twin!”

@cavain: “Nothing beats this kind of quality moment. @arod”

@doneladyluckykiss: “Love this ❤️❤️have fun guys”

@mannygedrich: “@arod today is the anniversary of your mlb debut at Fenway 1994 I met you at the Sheraton Boston you took care of taxi with Felix Fermin to Fenway your first game ever”

@lizfranchini_l: “So glad to y’all having amazing memories ❤️🙏”

Many Yankees fans will likely enjoy seeing the life update from Rodriguez.

He spent the final 12 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees (and helped them win the 2009 World Series title).

In addition to the Yankees, the three-time MVP also had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over 22 seasons in the MLB.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a tough stretch as of late, going just 2-8 over their last ten games.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-41 record in 91 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 4.0 games back of the Rays.