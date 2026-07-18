New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 6-Word Post

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees takes the field before playing in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
@patburnett27: “Was awesome meeting you today! Thank you so much for signing my jersey!”
@shan.wesss: “I love you Derek Jeter I miss you Derek Jeter”
@gina3men: “One of my favorite Yankees ever. Wish he was at the helm ❤️🙏💙🤍”
GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees runs around second after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
@byron0691: “The 🎾 GOAT 🐐 with the ⚾️ GOAT 🐐”
@dtatum18: “The only KING of NY 💙🤍👑👑👑👑”
@tburke1271: “The man who did it with class!”
GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Alex Rodriguez, Spencer Jones, Cody Bellinger, Jorge Posada, Andruw Jones and the Yankees were among the people to like Jeter’s post.
The Yankees legend spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise.
In that span, he helped lead them to five World Series titles (and was named to 14 MLB All-Star Games).
GettyFormer New York Yankee Jorge Posada and Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees are introduced before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on April 7, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Jeter retired after the 2012 season.
The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series since 2009 (when he was still their shortstop).
Yankees Right Now
GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on after flying out to center field during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.
They are currently 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.They lost by a score of 2-1, which also snapped their four-game winning streak.Derek Jeter Sends Out 6-Word IG PostAlso on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter sent out a post to Instagram.His post had […]
New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 6-Word Post