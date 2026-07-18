New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out 6-Word Post

On Friday night, the New York Yankees played the first of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 2-1, which also snapped their four-game winning streak.

Derek Jeter Sends Out 6-Word IG Post

Also on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter sent out a post to Instagram.

His post had over 22,000 likes in seven hours.

Jeter wrote: “Lots going on the last week!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@patburnett27: “Was awesome meeting you today! Thank you so much for signing my jersey!”

@shan.wesss: “I love you Derek Jeter I miss you Derek Jeter”

@gina3men: “One of my favorite Yankees ever. Wish he was at the helm ❤️🙏💙🤍”

@byron0691: “The 🎾 GOAT 🐐 with the ⚾️ GOAT 🐐”

@dtatum18: “The only KING of NY 💙🤍👑👑👑👑”

@tburke1271: “The man who did it with class!”

Alex Rodriguez, Spencer Jones, Cody Bellinger, Jorge Posada, Andruw Jones and the Yankees were among the people to like Jeter’s post.

The Yankees legend spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise.

In that span, he helped lead them to five World Series titles (and was named to 14 MLB All-Star Games).

Jeter retired after the 2012 season.

The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series since 2009 (when he was still their shortstop).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They are currently 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).