New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Makes Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They won by a score of 4-3.

Jazz Chisholm led the way with two hits (including one home run) and two RBIs.

Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Makes Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, Yankees legend Jorge Posada made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Happy Father’s Day!!! Especially to parents who want their kids to be a better version than them! The ones who always put family first!!”

There were over 1,300 likes on his post.

Alex Cora, Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia were all among the people to like the post.

Considering Posada is one of the most popular Yankees of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing the life update.

Looking At Posada’s Career

Posada was picked in the 24th round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He spent all 17 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees.

In that span, Posada won five World Series titles (and was named to five All-Star Games).

Over 1,829 career games, Posada batted .273 with 1,664 hits, 275 home runs, 1,065 RBIs, 900 runs and 20 stolen bases.

He retired after the 2011 season.

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since 2009 (when they still had Posada).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games at home).

Following one more game with the Tigers, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.