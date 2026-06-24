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New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Makes Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK - JULY 16: Jorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 16, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They won by a score of 4-3.

Jazz Chisholm led the way with two hits (including one home run) and two RBIs.

Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyJorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees hits a grand slam in the third inning against the Houston Astros on June 12, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Its was Jorge Posada’s 250th career home run.

Earlier this week, Yankees legend Jorge Posada made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Happy Father’s Day!!! Especially to parents who want their kids to be a better version than them! The ones who always put family first!!”

There were over 1,300 likes on his post.

Alex Cora, Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia were all among the people to like the post.

Considering Posada is one of the most popular Yankees of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing the life update.

Looking At Posada’s Career

GettyJorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning off Kevin Jepsen #65 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in Game Three of the ALCS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Angel Stadium on October 19, 2009 in Anaheim, California.

Posada was picked in the 24th round of the 1990 MLB Draft.

He spent all 17 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees.

In that span, Posada won five World Series titles (and was named to five All-Star Games).

GettyFormer New York Yankee Jorge Posada visits with CEO of the Miami Marlins Derek Jeter during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park on April 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Over 1,829 career games, Posada batted .273 with 1,664 hits, 275 home runs, 1,065 RBIs, 900 runs and 20 stolen bases.

He retired after the 2011 season.

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since 2009 (when they still had Posada).

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees watches his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 47-31 record in 78 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games at home).

Following one more game with the Tigers, the Yankees will visit the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Makes Heartfelt Post

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