New York Yankees Legend Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Wednesday.

Trent Grisham had one of his best games of the season, finishing with two home runs and four RBIs.

Chris McMonigle of WFAN wrote: “When Grisham is hot it changes the entire lineup. Need it more often!!”

Legend Makes Honest Trent Grisham Statement

Despite his big night, Grisham has struggled this season.

In a recent interview with The Michael Kay Show, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke about Grisham.

Kay: “Are you stunned, Alex, by how much the Yankee offense has been affected because Judge is out?”

Rodriguez: “I’m not that surprised, Michael… I’m obviously an enormous Yankee fan and I watch a lot. I thought the party started when they got Grisham and I heard your show almost every day. I saw how angry the fans got for the $22 million and I heard you say that maybe the proper number would have been three for 15 or three for 25 or three for 30, which probably would have been a lot more appropriate. But it’s amazing how the whole fan base knew exactly how this was going to turn out and it did.”

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Grisham is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .222 with 72 hits, 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, 59 runs and seven stolen bases in 100 games.

Before New York, the 29-year-old had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres over eight total MLB seasons.

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Thursday

With their win on Wednesday, the Yankees improved to 68-52 in 120 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-26 in 57 games at home).

Following Thursday’s game, the Yankees are headed to Canada for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Friday night.

The Yankees have gone 37-26 in 63 games on the road.

They are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.