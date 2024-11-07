Yankees Cut Ties With 25 Home Run Slugger in Latest Prediction

The New York Yankees didn’t give Gleyber Torres a qualifying offer, potentially ending their relationship that started when he debuted with the club in 2018. While Torres might not be worth the one-year, $21.5 million qualifying offer, some have considered it a surprise.

Nonetheless, the second baseman will be able to hit the open market and could be on his way out. Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports expects that to be the case, naming the Boston Red Sox as a potential fit.

“This wasn’t the walk year Torres probably envisioned. But while his performance can fluctuate and his defense can confound at times, he’s still one of the most talented middle infielders on the market,” Kavner wrote on November 6. “He’ll also be just 28 when next year begins, and he flourished toward the end of 2024 after moving into the Yankees’ leadoff spot.”

Brian Cashman’s Latest Comments on Torres

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s comments about Torres’ future didn’t sound too promising. His remarks didn’t guarantee that Torres wouldn’t return, but they didn’t sound like Cashman and the Yankees would be too excited to have him back.

“I’m not gonna dissect what he’s good at and not as good at. Obviously he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that might include us, who knows. But appreciate his efforts while he was here,” Cashman told reporters on November 5.

With money needed to be saved for them to re-sign Juan Soto, Torres could be impacted by that.

Yankees Could Give Second Base to a Youngster

The New York Yankees have allowed some of their young players an opportunity to play in recent seasons. They haven’t flooded the team with prospects, but multiple have gotten a chance to do so.

Second base could be an open position for a prospect to win, as Cashman named Caleb Durbin as a potential option when discussing Torres. Durbin, 24 years old, slashed .275/.388/.451 with 10 home runs in the minors in 2024.

Adam Weinrib of FanSided believes he could be on his way to the Bronx as early as 2025, highlighting him as a Torres replacement.

“Jasson Dominguez will get a chance. Ben Rice will, too. Add Durbin into that mix, who’s currently in the midst of a blitzing run at taking down the Arizona Fall League stolen base record while showing off a bit of pop in the showcase league (four blasts, .421 OBP, .521 slugging percentage).

“We can’t hide the fact that Durbin has long been a fan favorite here, but it’s certainly risky to enter 2025 — another year in Aaron Judge and Cole’s waning prime — with so many key positions manned by inexperienced players,” Weinrib wrote on November 6. “But it’s not our view that’s important; it’s Hal Steinbrenner’s. He watched the Dodgers dominate with depth, but still doesn’t believe a $300 million payroll is necessary to win the World Series.”

The Yankees will have to make a tough decision about Torres, but early indications suggest that he’ll play for a different club next year.