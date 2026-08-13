Yankees Announce Instant George Lombard Jr. Change During Mariners Series

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 10-5 on Wednesday.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 9th) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 1-0.

Yankees Announce Lombard Jr. Change

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/13 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones LF L. García Jr. 1B G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF R. McMahon 3B A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP”

After batting 9th on Wednesday, Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Thursday.

The 21-year-old rookie made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Right now, Lombard Jr. is batting .320 with eight hits, two home runs, two RBIs and six runs in his first seven games at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-52 record in 120 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-26 in 57 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following their series with the Mariners, the Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Canada.

Looking At The Mariners Right Now

As for the Mariners, they are the third-place team in the American League West with a 56-65 record in 121 games.

They are 23-36 in 59 games on the road.