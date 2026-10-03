Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Bold Post Before Rays Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees were off ahead of their ALDS series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They will play Game 1 (on Saturday) in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 30): “The New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox out of the Bronx in humiliating fashion. They outscored the Red Sox 18-2 in the wild-card series. They are off to Tampa Bay for a best-of-five AL Division Series beginning Saturday”

Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Bold Post

Ahead of their series with the Rays, George Lombard Jr. made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2 down…let’s keep it rolling”

There were over 15,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yankees: “On to the next 🔥”

Talkin Yanks: “Go get em kid”

Austin Wells: “🦍🦍🦍”

@themattlugoshow: “GEORGE CONCRETE KING OF THE JUNGLE”

@bryandionicio: “Legend in the making.”

@marioflaco92: “Let’s go my guy!!! Enjoy your first ALDS and take your time each at bat and groundout 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽”

Carlos Lagrange, Spencer Jones, Dax Kilby, Max Clark, Brendan Beck, Heliot Ramos and Ali Sanchez were among the first people to like his post.

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He finished the regular season batting .237 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and two stolen bases in 42 games.