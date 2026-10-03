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Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Bold Post Before Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees were off ahead of their ALDS series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

They will play Game 1 (on Saturday) in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 30): “The New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox out of the Bronx in humiliating fashion. They outscored the Red Sox 18-2 in the wild-card series. They are off to Tampa Bay for a best-of-five AL Division Series beginning Saturday”

Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Bold Post

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees blows a bubble against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, George Lombard Jr. made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2 down…let’s keep it rolling”

There were over 15,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yankees: “On to the next 🔥”

Talkin Yanks: “Go get em kid”

Austin Wells: “🦍🦍🦍”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Anthony Volpe #11 after a double play against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@themattlugoshow: “GEORGE CONCRETE KING OF THE JUNGLE”

@bryandionicio: “Legend in the making.”

@marioflaco92: “Let’s go my guy!!! Enjoy your first ALDS and take your time each at bat and groundout 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Carlos Lagrange, Spencer Jones, Dax Kilby, Max Clark, Brendan Beck, Heliot Ramos and Ali Sanchez were among the first people to like his post.

Looking At Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He finished the regular season batting .237 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and two stolen bases in 42 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Bold Post Before Rays Series

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