New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Post Before Playoffs

On Tuesday, George Lombard Jr. will play in his first career playoff game when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut last month.

New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Lombard Jr. sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🔋🔋”

There were over 8,000 likes on his post in less than 30 minutes.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Max Clark: “whatta flow wow”

Carlos Lagrange: “Georgeanoo

New York Yankees: “🔥🔥🔥”

Heliot Ramos: “El durooooooooo🔥🔥”

Spencer Jones: “Shovel pass”

Brendan Beck: “🕺🏻”

@uncledaveypicks: “Goodluck and just do your best. You already are a success so no pressure have fun 👏”

@charliegendron9: “that slide into home and then the aura in the go ahead 2 run homer is one of the greatest things i’ve ever seen in person at a game and im so excited to see it all again on wednesday”

@cole.jordan39: “Much respect to you, as a Red Sox fan”

@minimum_wage_dav: “About to cook in the playoffs?”

@tai._.peete: “Start spreading the news”