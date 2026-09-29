Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Post Before Playoffs

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, George Lombard Jr. will play in his first career playoff game when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut last month.

New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Post

GettyJosh Hart of the New York Knicks speaks with George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game two of the doubleheader between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Lombard Jr. sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🔋🔋”

There were over 8,000 likes on his post in less than 30 minutes.

Comments On His Post

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. (R) #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a grand slam in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Max Clark: “whatta flow wow”

Carlos Lagrange: “Georgeanoo

New York Yankees: “🔥🔥🔥”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win over the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Heliot Ramos: “El durooooooooo🔥🔥”

Spencer Jones: “Shovel pass”

Brendan Beck: “🕺🏻”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees singles during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City.

@uncledaveypicks: “Goodluck and just do your best. You already are a success so no pressure have fun 👏”

@charliegendron9: “that slide into home and then the aura in the go ahead 2 run homer is one of the greatest things i’ve ever seen in person at a game and im so excited to see it all again on wednesday”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees bunts in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

@cole.jordan39: “Much respect to you, as a Red Sox fan”

@minimum_wage_dav: “About to cook in the playoffs?”

@tai._.peete: “Start spreading the news”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Post Before Playoffs

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x