NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
@uncledaveypicks: “Goodluck and just do your best. You already are a success so no pressure have fun 👏”
@charliegendron9: “that slide into home and then the aura in the go ahead 2 run homer is one of the greatest things i’ve ever seen in person at a game and im so excited to see it all again on wednesday”
@cole.jordan39: “Much respect to you, as a Red Sox fan”
@minimum_wage_dav: “About to cook in the playoffs?”
@tai._.peete: “Start spreading the news”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday, George Lombard Jr. will play in his first career playoff game when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut last month.New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out PostAhead of Tuesday’s game, Lombard Jr. sent out a post to Instagram.He wrote: “🔋🔋” […]
New York Yankees Star George Lombard Jr. Sends Out Post Before Playoffs