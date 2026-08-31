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New York Yankees Get George Lombard Jr. Update Before Angels Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees singles during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are looking to build off a series where they won three out of four games over the Boston Red Sox (at home).

New York Yankees Get George Lombard Jr. Update

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees (R) is checked on by manager Aaron Boone #17 (L) and trainer Tim Lentych (C) after a swing during his second inning at-bat against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. Lombard Jr. later left the game.

UPDATE: Lombard Jr. remains out of the lineup on Monday (h/t Greg Joyce of The New York Post).

During their series with the Red Sox, George Lombard Jr. got injured (and was out of the lineup on Sunday).

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Considered day to day after exiting Aug. 29 game after tweaking right knee on checked swing, experiencing issues while running. Initial imaging showed no structural damage. Is receiving treatment for inflammation and soreness near the kneecap and patella tendon.”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a RBI double hit by Spencer Jones #78 (not pictured) during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Monday’s series, Greg Joyce of The New York Post shared a video of Lombard Jr.

Joyce wrote: “Hello from Anaheim, where George Lombard Jr. is out early testing his right knee with some agility drills.”

The Yankees have yet to announce their starting lineup for Monday’s game, so it’s unclear where it stands with the 21-year-old rookie heading into the series.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Right now, Lombard Jr. is batting .253 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees reacts while heading to home base after connecting for his fifth inning three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get George Lombard Jr. Update Before Angels Series

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