New York Yankees Get George Lombard Jr. Update Before Angels Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are looking to build off a series where they won three out of four games over the Boston Red Sox (at home).

New York Yankees Get George Lombard Jr. Update

UPDATE: Lombard Jr. remains out of the lineup on Monday (h/t Greg Joyce of The New York Post).

During their series with the Red Sox, George Lombard Jr. got injured (and was out of the lineup on Sunday).

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Considered day to day after exiting Aug. 29 game after tweaking right knee on checked swing, experiencing issues while running. Initial imaging showed no structural damage. Is receiving treatment for inflammation and soreness near the kneecap and patella tendon.”

Ahead of Monday’s series, Greg Joyce of The New York Post shared a video of Lombard Jr.

Joyce wrote: “Hello from Anaheim, where George Lombard Jr. is out early testing his right knee with some agility drills.”

The Yankees have yet to announce their starting lineup for Monday’s game, so it’s unclear where it stands with the 21-year-old rookie heading into the series.

He made his MLB debut earlier this month.

Right now, Lombard Jr. is batting .253 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 78-59 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.