Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week. It will be a best-of-three series.
Here is the schedule:
Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the series for New York. Before the series, Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. made a statement on Schlittler.
George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series
“I’ve gotten to see him work through the minor leagues,” Lombard said. “It’s not shocking to me what he’s doing now.”
“I’ve gotten to see him work through the minor leagues. It’s not shocking to me what he’s doing now. Max and Gerrit are legends too. Watching them control the game when they’re out there is really cool”
– George Lombard Jr. on Schlittler, Fried and Cole in the Wild Card Series
Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race.
Schlittler led the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts with a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this season.
The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season.
He recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings in his rookie year.
Schlittler made two postseason starts last year.
He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.
Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Yankees in Game 2.
Gerrit Cole will start Game 3 if the series goes that far.
Left-hander Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox in Game 1. Right-hander Sonny Gray will start Game 2. Southpaw Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for Game 3 if the series goes that far.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees shortstop made a statement on right-hander Cam Schlittler before the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.
Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series