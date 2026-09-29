Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week. It will be a best-of-three series. Here is the schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the series for New York. Before the series, Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. made a statement on Schlittler.

George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series

“I’ve gotten to see him work through the minor leagues,” Lombard said. “It’s not shocking to me what he’s doing now.”

Looking at New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler

Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race. Schlittler led the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts with a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this season. The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season. He recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings in his rookie year. Schlittler made two postseason starts last year. He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs. Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Yankees in Game 2. Gerrit Cole will start Game 3 if the series goes that far. Left-hander Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox in Game 1. Right-hander Sonny Gray will start Game 2. Southpaw Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for Game 3 if the series goes that far.