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Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series this week. It will be a best-of-three series. Here is the schedule:

  • Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock. American League Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the series for New York. Before the series, Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. made a statement on Schlittler.

George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series

The Carlos Rodón Foundation 2026 Willow Gala
GettyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: (L-R) George Lombard Jr., Cam Schlittler and Spencer Jones attend the Carlos Rodón Foundation 2026 Willow Gala at the Refinery on August 24, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for the Carlos Rodón Foundation)
“I’ve gotten to see him work through the minor leagues,” Lombard said. “It’s not shocking to me what he’s doing now.”

Looking at New York Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Schlittler is clearly the frontrunner in the American League Cy Young race. Schlittler led the American League in bWAR (7.1) and ERA (1.95) this year. He collected 239 strikeouts with a 0.91 WHIP over 193 2/3 innings this season.
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season. He recorded a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings in his rookie year.
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Pitcher Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees is pulled from a game against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Benjamin B. Braun/Getty Images)
Schlittler made two postseason starts last year. He allowed four runs (two earned) with 14 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings in last year’s playoffs.
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Left-hander Max Fried will start for the Yankees in Game 2. Gerrit Cole will start Game 3 if the series goes that far. Left-hander Payton Tolle will start for the Red Sox in Game 1. Right-hander Sonny Gray will start Game 2. Southpaw Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for Game 3 if the series goes that far.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Cam Schlittler Statement Before Wild Card Series

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