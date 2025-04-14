Yankees Trade Pitch Reunites Ace & Grabs Batting Title Winner

The New York Yankees have to make a move. The first few weeks of the season haven’t gone poorly, as the Yankees currently sit in second place in the American League East at 8-7. Still, in a loaded division, it’s only a matter of time before some of these injuries start to catch up with the Yankees.

There are a few options they can pursue, including a reunion with Michael King. On top of that, if the Yankees trade with the San Diego Padres, why not try to get Luis Arraez out of that deal?

In a proposed trade from Zach Pressnell of Newsweek, the Yankees would do just that, adding both players for a prospect haul.

“If the Yankees don’t want to spend the prospect capital it would take to land Alcántara, they could opt for a reunion with Michael King. King has top-of-the-rotation potential, while the Yankees could also afford to re-sign him in the offseason.

“As an addition to this trade, the Yankees would land infielder Luis Arráez as well. Arráez would likely play second base while Jazz Chisholm Jr. slots back in at third base. Adding such a good contact hitter at the top of the lineup would help set the table for Aaron Judge in a big way,” Pressnell wrote.

Would Arraez Fit With Yankees?

Arraez would be the more interesting player here for the New York Yankees.

Everybody knows what King would bring to the Yankees rotation, and while that might be the more important part, Arraez is a very good hitter who could fit perfectly in the middle of this lineup.

However, he’s struggled in 2025, hitting just .262. For a guy who’s constantly hit over .300 throughout his career, a .262 mark isn’t ideal, especially with his lack of power, hitting just one home run in 61 at-bats.

Despite that, many believe he’s the best trade fit for the Yankees, including Harrison Bruns of Just Baseball, who added what he could bring to the lineup in front of some of the Yankees’ top hitters.

“After losing Soto, this team needs help replacing his production in the lineup. It is impossible to have one player replace Soto, but if they can put quality pieces around Aaron Judge, their overall team numbers should not fall off too significantly…

“I particularly like the fit of Arraez in the Bronx because of what he can provide hitting in front of Judge. Last season, the Yankees had Soto to hit in front of Judge. That is going to be impossible to replace. However, a player who is always a threat to win the batting title is a good place to start,” he wrote.

Padres Have Final Say

If the New York Yankees want either of these players, they have to hope that the San Diego Padres start to struggle. In the loaded National League West, anything can happen.

There are legitimately four teams in that division that could win it, and the Padres are one of them. The Padres currently sit at 13-3 overall and have a one-and-a-half game lead.

While it’s early, they don’t have much of a reason to trade one of their top starters and an elite bat-to-ball hitter if they’re in contention.