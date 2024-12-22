Yankees Trade Idea Would Make Them World Series Favorites

The New York Yankees have done all they can in the offseason, adding another piece in Paul Goldschmidt on December 21. While one could argue the Yankees have improved their roster, there’s still a need for a second baseman.

There aren’t many on the market for the Yankees to pursue, however. They could get creative by adding a third baseman and moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second, but regarding a pure second baseman, there aren’t many.

Luis Arraez is one potential option. He’s believed to be on the trade market and would be the ideal fit for the Yankees at the top of their lineup.

Harrison Bruns of Just Baseball loves the fit, putting together a trade idea to send Arraez to the Yankees.

“The Yankees have had a busy offseason. After losing out on Juan Soto, they went and signed Max Fried and have now traded for both Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger. All indications point to them not being done making moves… After losing Soto, this team needs help replacing his production in the lineup. It is impossible to have one player replace Soto, but if they can put quality pieces around Aaron Judge, their overall team numbers should not fall off too significantly.

Arraez’s ability to play both first and second base would allow the Yankees a little more flexibility in free agency… I particularly like the fit of Arraez in the Bronx because of what he can provide hitting in front of Judge. Last season, the Yankees had Soto to hit in front of Judge. That is going to be impossible to replace. However, a player who is always a threat to win the batting title is a good place to start,” Bruns wrote on December 21. Arraez in front of Aaron Judge would be scary for opposing pitchers, as the left-handed hitter is a three-time batting champ and gets on base at an elite clip.

Arraez Could Be Expensive

The New York Yankees have prospects to trade, but Arraez is an elite hitter and should bring back a decent haul.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the San Diego Padres have made him available. Passan, however, added that a deal could be expensive.

“He is not the only All-Star on the trade market. San Diego general manager A.J. Preller, always willing to consider creative deals, could move infielders Jake Cronenworth or Luis Arraez. With a paucity of on-the-dirt free agents, either would bring back a premium,” Passan wrote on December 19.

Who the Yankees Could Play at Second Base

As currently constructed, the New York Yankees have a few internal options who could play second base. However, none of them are the type of players that Arraez is.

The Yankees have spent a lot this winter, and their payroll can only be so much, but adding Arraez, who’s in arbitration this offseason, wouldn’t be too much for them.

But it remains uncertain if the Yankees want to upgrade the position. According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, the Yankees are looking at internal options.

“And as for second base, Cashman added internal candidates like Oswald Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera could factor into the infield mix if he doesn’t get one via free agency or trade,” Cashman said in December.