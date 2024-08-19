Yankees 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gains ‘Little Brother’ at Little League Classic

The Little League Classic didn’t go exactly how the New York Yankees planned, but their injured infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. got the most out of his experience, leaving Williamsport with a “little brother.”

Paseo Verde Little League’s Russell McGee says he is Chisholm’s biggest fan. The Yankees’ deadline acquisition got a heads up when the team arrived in Williamsport that McGee, from Henderson, Nevada, was waiting for him.

Chisholm could have made McGee’s day by signing an autograph and maybe posing for a picture. He did so much more.

As Chris Kirschner of The Athletic tells it, Chisholm thought back to when he was a young pro. Veterans CC Sabathia, Dominic Smith, and JP Crawford looked out for him. Chisholm decided he wanted to pay it forward.

“Me and [McGee] were talking and I was like, ‘Man, I remember when JP, Dom and CC really made me their little brother and made sure I was good,” Chisholm explained. “Any time I called them, they would answer, even with CC just retiring around that time and being a Yankee great. Even with Dom Smith and JP, just having guys like that in your corner and as friends, it helps a lot.”

This was his chance to do the same.

“I’m going to be your big brother from here on,” Chisholm told McGee. “I’ve got you; just give me a call.”

Chisholm explained further during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. He said he spent time with McGee on the bus to the ballpark, learning his story and making sure to follow him on Instagram.

"That's my little brother… I'm gonna make sure he gets to the big leagues one day." Nevada's Russell McGee & @j_chisholm3 made a bond for life at the #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/wDzNa4rvlb — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 18, 2024

“I’m gonna make sure he gets to the Big Leagues one day and I’m gonna definitely be behind him for his full journey,” Chisholm said on the broadcast.

Journey Bank Ballpark, which hosted the Detroit Tigers’ 3-2 win over the Yankees in 10 innings, isn’t designed to host Major League Baseball. That meant Chisholm could easily navigate from the dugout to the stands and watch some of the game with his new younger brother.

“I sat with him for like three or four innings. It was just a lot of fun getting to react like a kid,” Chisholm added. “I’m screaming at the guys on deck. I’m pointing at them. I did a Roll Call with the crowd. It was just reminding me of days of when I was in Little League and just meeting the guys that I’ve met in my life with the way they’ve taken care of me and seeing Russell out there. It just made me feel that way again.”

Jazz Chisholm Leads Roll Call

For the uninitiated, Roll Call is one of the many traditions at Yankee Stadium. During the first inning of Yankees home games, the “Bleacher Creatures” lead individual chants of the Yankees’ defensive alignment (minus the pitcher and catcher). They don’t stop chanting each name until that player has acknowledged it. Most go with a simple wave, while others offer a custom salute.

Yankees fans brought Roll Call to Williamsport with some help from Chisholm, who led the way.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is leading a Yankees Roll Call from the seats. Anthony Volpe caught on pic.twitter.com/cCP9txMuKK — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 19, 2024

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe realized it was Chisholm leading Roll Call and chose to acknowledge his cheers the same way Chisholm does in the Bronx: by mimicking a stepback jumper.

“I actually loved it,” Chisholm said. “I be screaming at him on the field like, ‘Volpe, do something else, man, I need something out of you!’ He did the stepback today. Me and Russell were really getting into it with the Roll Call.”

Chisholm Hopes To Be Back in the Lineup Soon

Chisholm went on the Injured List on August 12 with a left elbow sprain. While the Yankees initially feared they had lost him for the season, he appears to be on his way back.

With a projected return by the end of the month, Chisholm says he is pain-free, per MLB.com. On Friday in Detroit, he told reporters he expects to “start swinging [a bat] in a day or two” and that it is “100% realistic” he is able to return as soon as his mandatory 10 days on the IL are up.

“You never know about any of that until he’s back playing and going full bore, but I would say the early signs here in the first couple of days have at least been encouraging,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

In 14 games since coming over from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm is hitting .316 and riding a 7-home-run power surge. He also has five stolen bases in that time and a 188 OPS+.