Yankees Predicted to Lock Up Luke Weaver on Multi-Year Extension

When the New York Yankees claimed Luke Weaver off waivers in September of 2023, there was no telling what he might provide.

At 30 years old and having spent time on five different organizations (St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, and Seattle Mariners), Weaver appeared to be nothing more than a veteran, journeyman addition.

He had a career 5.14 ERA, a 4.31 FIP, and had never recorded a save over 144 appearances and 574 and 1/3 innings. Despite getting starting opportunities, Weaver seemed destined to bounce between the Majors and Triple-A perpetually.

But something clicked when he arrived in the Bronx.

Since joining New York that September, Weaver has a 2.48 ERA, a 3.18 FIP, and 11 saves after assuming the closer role last summer. Going into 2025, Weaver was expected to take a back seat to new, high-profile acquisition Devin Williams.

Williams was dreadful to start the year, and while he has looked like himself lately as a setup man, Weaver should remain the Yankees’ closer. As Weaver approaches free agency this offseason, let’s look at what New York might have to pay for their breakout star reliever.

What Could a Potential Weaver Extension Look Like?

Adam Weinrib of FanSided had this to say on Weaver’s future with the Yankees:

“Weaver, who will be 32 years old in August, appears to be a worthy three-season investment (and a team option for the fourth year might not be a bad idea for a sweetener). If he feels like he owes the Yankees something after they managed to uncover his true first-round talent, maybe he’ll accept $9 million annually on a three-year, $27 million deal with escalators. At worst, this seems like a prime opportunity for the Yankees and Weaver to agree on something akin to Jeff Hoffman’s contract in Toronto, a three-year, $33 million contract with incentives that could take it to $39 million.

Hoffman, a 32-year-old reliever, had to search through unfamiliar territory this offseason, failing two physicals before winding up in Canada. The Yankees should go ahead and make Weaver’s journey far easier — and they should do it before the All-Star break.”

$9 million feels especially appropriate for Weaver given Williams’ $8.6 million figure. Neither is under team control after this year, and New York, while in need of both, should prioritize Weaver.

How Was Weaver Able To Turn It Around With the Yankees?

Perhaps it was pitching coach Matt Blake’s guru-like mentorship that turned the ship around for Weaver. Perhaps he needs to thrive in a high-stakes environment like the Bronx. Whatever the exact reason for his Yankees surge, he has blossomed into a trustworthy, high-leverage reliever.

Weaver primarily utilizes his four-seamer (58% of pitches) and changeup (29%) and relies more on pinpoint accuracy than overpowering his opponent. His makeup profiles well as he enters the latter portion of his career, and a three-year contract feels appropriate for a guy turning 32 this August.

It would not be the end of the world should New York lose out on Weaver, given their recent history of taking lesser-known arms and developing them into studs (see Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. for present examples).

However, Weaver’s stuff, demeanor, and flexibility in a variety of roles have made him difficult to part with this offseason.