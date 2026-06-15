Manny Machado Trade New York Yankees And San Diego Padres Must Consider

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 8-3 in Canada.

They won two out of three games in the series (and will be off on Monday).

Machado Trade Yankees And Padres Must Consider

The Yankees have a real chance to win the 2026 World Series.

Therefore, they should be extremely aggressive at the trade deadline.

One move the Yankees should consider making is a trade for San Diego Padres star Manny Machado.

The 33-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, but he is one of the best third basemen of all time (and is a future Hall of Famer).

Right now, Machado is batting .175 with 44 hits, 12 home runs, 35 RBI’s, 32 runs and one stolen base in 68 games.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is still among the best fielders at third base.

Machado is making $21 million this season.

That said, his contract explodes to $40 million annually from 2027-33.

What Should The Yankees Offer?

The Yankees could offer a package of Carlos Rodón and Ryan McMahon.

In addition, they should attempt to get the Padres to eat $10 million per year of Machado’s salary.

Why Should The Yankees Do It?

The Yankees would solidify their third base position with a seven-time MLB All-Star that has appeared in 51 playoff games.

Even though they would be spending a lot of money on Machado at the end of his prime, it would all be worth it if they are able to win a World Series in the next few seasons.

In addition, the Yankees would be getting off of McMahon’s $16 million in 2027 (and Rodón’s $27 million per year until the end of the 2028 season).

Why Should The Padres Do It?

For the Padres, they would only have to pay a fraction of the money that remains owed to Machado.

They would also be getting current reinforcements (including a much-needed starter) that will both be off their books after 2028.

Avoiding paying Machado $40 million per year in his late 30’s is a win in its own.