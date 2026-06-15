Hi, Subscriber

Manny Machado Trade New York Yankees And San Diego Padres Must Consider

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on August 23, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 8-3 in Canada.

They won two out of three games in the series (and will be off on Monday).

Machado Trade Yankees And Padres Must Consider

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres returns to the dugout during the sixth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on July 09, 2025 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees have a real chance to win the 2026 World Series.

Therefore, they should be extremely aggressive at the trade deadline.

One move the Yankees should consider making is a trade for San Diego Padres star Manny Machado.

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres slams his bat after flying out during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park on June 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The 33-year-old has gotten off to a slow start to the season, but he is one of the best third basemen of all time (and is a future Hall of Famer).

Right now, Machado is batting .175 with 44 hits, 12 home runs, 35 RBI’s, 32 runs and one stolen base in 68 games.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is still among the best fielders at third base.

Machado is making $21 million this season.

That said, his contract explodes to $40 million annually from 2027-33.

What Should The Yankees Offer?

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees could offer a package of Carlos Rodón and Ryan McMahon.

In addition, they should attempt to get the Padres to eat $10 million per year of Machado’s salary.

Why Should The Yankees Do It?

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres warms up before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees would solidify their third base position with a seven-time MLB All-Star that has appeared in 51 playoff games.

Even though they would be spending a lot of money on Machado at the end of his prime, it would all be worth it if they are able to win a World Series in the next few seasons.

In addition, the Yankees would be getting off of McMahon’s $16 million in 2027 (and Rodón’s $27 million per year until the end of the 2028 season).

Why Should The Padres Do It?

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City.

For the Padres, they would only have to pay a fraction of the money that remains owed to Machado.

They would also be getting current reinforcements (including a much-needed starter) that will both be off their books after 2028.

Avoiding paying Machado $40 million per year in his late 30’s is a win in its own.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Manny Machado Trade New York Yankees And San Diego Padres Must Consider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x