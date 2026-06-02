New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Game

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in action for the first of a three-game series (at home) against the Cleveland Guardians.

They are coming off a 13-8 win over the Athletics (on Sunday).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 7th) finished with two hits, one RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.

Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via @FantasyProsMLB: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/02 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Amed Rosario 3B 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Anthony Volpe SS 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Jose Caballero RF 9. Austin Wells C”

Volpe has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order for just the second time this season.

The only time he hit 6th was on May 27.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .256 with 11 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, nine runs and four stolen bases in 13 games.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Volpe recently:

@BronxBomberBall: “It may be time to start having a conversation about Anthony Volpe again. He’s doing nothing exceptional, but he’s doing exactly what we begged of him the last 2 years. Just not be an offensive boat anchor. OPS of almost .800 last 15 gm. His defense has looked better of late too.”

@yankeesondeck_: “Volpe being an absolute pest today at the plate and on the base paths and I love every second of it. Do this more often please.”

@ncostanzo24: “Anthony Volpe two hit inning and there are still no outs. This is fun”

@FourSavages: “Jose Caballero’s versatility in playing all around the diamond gives the Yankees far more flexibility. It also gives Anthony Volpe a chance to earn his shortstop job back”

@HoodieFrazier: “Volpe playing without any pressure to be Derek Jeter 2.0 is exactly the player we have been needing him to be”

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).