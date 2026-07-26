New York Yankees Make Cody Bellinger Decision During Phillies Game

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees won by a score of 3-1.

Cody Bellinger finished with two hits and one RBI.

Yankees Make Cody Bellinger Decision

UPDATE: Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports reported the latest.

Phillips wrote: “Left hamstring injury for Cody Bellinger, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees don’t know much beyond that yet.”

Despite his strong night, Bellinger did not finish the game.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Cody Bellinger is coming out of the game. He appeared to be limping as he exited the field. Max Schuemann takes over in left field.”

Here’s what people were saying about Bellinger:

@Joeythebigboss: “Oh man the last thing we need is another injury smh”

@ejguinness14: “I know he’s been bad offensively but his defense has been so valuable in this stretch where we haven’t been scoring. I hope this ends up being nothing.”

Chris Kirschner: “Cody Bellinger is out of the game. Looked like he hurt his hamstring on that double.”

@nick5875: “Wow. Hope Cody Bellinger is okay because the Yankees can’t afford to lose him for a period of time If he misses time. Yankees need to add another bat to there wishlist. They need 3 new bats, and now maybe 4”

@BelliBmbs: “I can not believe Bellinger is actually hurt. Really hoping it’s only something minor. Hate to see it man”

@NYY228: “figures that the day bellinger looks good is the day he gets hurt absolutely awful luck”

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

He came into the night batting .257 with 95 hits, 11 home runs, 52 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 101 games.

The former MVP has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 total MLB seasons.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees improved to 59-45 in 104 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They will look to sweep the Phillies on Sunday.