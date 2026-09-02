New York Yankees Manager Drops Honest Trent Grisham Quote Amid Angels Series

The New York Yankees are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium at 9:38 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Angels won the first game 10-1 on Monday. The Yankees won 7-3 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the finale, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote on struggling outfielder Trent Grisham.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Trent Grisham Statement Amid Angels Series

Grisham has posted -7 Defensive Runs Saved and -6 Outs Above Average over 967 1/3 innings in center field this season. He also has the fifth-worst batting average (.209) among qualified hitters.

Despite Grisham’s poor numbers, Boone believes he is the Yankees’ “best option” in center field.

“I think [Grisham] is the best option [in center field] moving forward,” Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast on Wednesday. “A lot of times I think there’s been a handful of plays this year that have really dinged him… I also think he’s pretty good and very reliable out there. And I still feel like his best work could be in front of him.”

Grisham was a also poor defensive center fielder per DRS and OAA last year. But before that, he posted solid defensive metrics in center field.

This year, Grisham, who accepted a qualifying offer from the Yankees this past offseason, has posted 0.7 fWAR and a 97 wRC+ with 18 home runs and 58 RBI over 119 games.

New York Yankees Right Now

Before the Angels series, the Yankees won three of four games against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this past weekend.

New York has won six of its last 10 games.

The Yankees are currently the first American League Wild Card team with a 79-60 record. They hold a four-game lead over the Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

In the division standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.