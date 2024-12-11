Yankees Predicted to Salary Dump $37 Million Veteran

Aaron Boone smiling while talking to the media

With the New York Yankees having a few holes on their roster, they could look to salary dump a player or two. While that isn’t always easy, the Yankees should find a way to accomplish that with certain players on the roster.

Marcus Stroman would be the ideal pitcher to move in a salary dump deal. Stroman has put together an impressive career for himself, but he’s owed $18.5 million in 2025, and that money could be better spent elsewhere.

In a recent prediction from Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media, he suggested that the Yankees would trade him to shed salary.

“Marcus Stroman, on the other hand, is a different story. The right-hander is owed $18.5 million for the 2025 season, and while he provides durability, his performance has been inconsistent. Stroman finished the 2024 season with a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings, struggling to maintain the level of effectiveness he displayed earlier in his career.

“Moving Stroman would primarily be a financial decision, creating additional payroll flexibility for the Yankees. Teams in need of back-end rotation help might view Stroman as a reclamation project, especially if the Yankees are willing to attach a prospect or eat part of his salary,” Wilson wrote on December 10.

Yankees Plans Will Have Impact on Stroman

If the New York Yankees plan to be as aggressive as possible in MLB free agency, moving Stroman would be the logical thing to do. After losing in the World Series in 2024, the idea should be to return next season.

Moving Stroman and having some of his money to use on others could help them get there. When they landed him last offseason, the hope was for Stroman to be a piece in the Yankees rotation in 2025. However, after their postseason decisions with the right-hander, it’s tough to see a future with him.

Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News wrote that Stroman could be among one of a few players who could be used in a salary dump, potentially indicating what’s to come for the Yankees.

“The Yankees may look to trade a few veterans this winter in an effort to shed some salary, especially if they land Soto. Such players include Marcus Stroman ($18.5 million salary in 2025 plus an equal vesting option for 2026), Nestor Cortes (projected $7.7 million), Trent Grisham ($5 million) and Jose Trevino (projected $3.4 million),” Phillips wrote on December 5.

Insider Views Stroman as Trade Candidate

Since the beginning of the offseason, Stroman has been considered a trade candidate for the New York Yankees. There’s a chance they could get a decent piece in return for him, but if a team is willing to take on his full contract, the Yankees likely won’t get too much.

His numbers weren’t as good as they’ve been throughout his career, but he was still a decent arm.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes he’s a trade candidate, adding how he could be better used for a different team.

“Stroman is entering the final year of the two-year, $37 million contract he signed in January, though the deal includes a vesting $18 million player option if he throws 140 innings in 2025.

“Stroman was slightly below average (95 ERA+) over 154 2/3 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA, but the 33-year-old did not make a single appearance for New York during the postseason. He could be a mid-rotation option for many clubs, but he doesn’t appear to be in the Yankees’ plans,” Feinsand wrote on December 1.