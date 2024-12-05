Yankees $18 Million Starter Tabbed as Trade Candidate

Marcus Stroman during an August 30 game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

As MLB fans everywhere wait for Juan Soto to shock the world with his free agency decision, the New York Yankees are keeping tabs all around the league in preparation for his potential departure.

But free agency isn’t their only avenue to upgrading the roster. A trade may be the best route for a team that made a poor showing in the 2024 World Series at every part of the order.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com tabbed Marcus Stroman as the Yankees’ top trade candidate in a December 2 column. The 10-year veteran is under contract for $18 million next season, after not appearing in the 2024 playoffs.

“Stroman was slightly below average (95 ERA+) over 154 2/3 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA, but the 33-year-old did not make a single appearance for New York during the postseason,” Feinsand wrote. “He could be a mid-rotation option for many clubs, but he doesn’t appear to be in the Yankees’ plans.”

Nothing’s certain for New York until Soto makes a decision. But once he does, and especially if he chooses to leave the Yankees, look for them to move quickly as they retool the roster following a 94-68 season.

Marcus Stroman Struggled in 2024

Stroman made New York’s roster for the World Series, but never touched the mound. And that was likely by design. The 33-year-old showed signs of decline last season, leading Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media to the same conclusion as Feinsand.

“Given Stroman’s decline and contract situation, trading him could be beneficial, even if it requires attaching another valuable asset,” Wilson wrote on November 16. “The savings could be redirected toward more productive uses, such as strengthening the rotation with a more reliable starter or addressing needs at first base.”

Stroman pitched 154.2 innings over 30 appearances. He allowed over twice as many home runs (19) as he did the season prior with the Chicago Cubs, and saw his ERA climb from 3.95 to 4.31.

It’s not the blockbuster move Yankees fans are waiting on, but Stroman’s situation should be monitored as the offseason kicks off.

Willy Adames Listed as Yankees ‘Plan B’

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, free-agent shortstop Willy Adames is a player being considered as their “Plan B.”

“According to sources, one of the options being considered is Willy Adames, who is drawing interest from the Yankees,” Feinsand reported on December 4. “Adames is the top free-agent shortstop available after posting a career-year with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 161 games.”

Adames spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers. In addition to his home runs and RBIs, he slashed .251/.331/.462 at the plate and struck out in 173 of 688 plate appearances.

But all parties outside of Soto will have to wait, with Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic MLB Staff reporting that a decision isn’t expected until sometime during the Winter Meetings.

“The expectation within the industry is that Soto will make his decision by the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin in Dallas on Sunday, and possibly even before the meetings kick off,” the Athletic staff wrote.

That puts Soto’s free-agency decision days out as of December 4. And keeps the rest of MLB in a holding pattern until then.