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New York Yankees Make Max Fried Announcement Before Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on after giving up a two run double against Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros in the fifth inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in action when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) in the Bronx.

They went into the All-Star break in the middle of a four-game winning streak (after sweeping the Washington Nationals).

New York Yankees Make Max Fried Announcement

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. M

Max Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, he had gone 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Fried last pitched in a game on May 13.

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after a strikeout during the fourth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2025 in New York City.

On Thursday night, the Yankees announced a big update on Fried.

SWB RailRiders wrote (via Instagram): “Fried Up for Friday Night 🔥 MLB REHAB: Yankees’ left-hander Max Fried is currently scheduled to commence an MLB Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 17 at PNC Field. First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. against the @gowoosox on Princess & Villains Night. Fireworks and Kids Run the Bases follow the final out! 🎇”

Before signing with New York, Fried had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and four-time Gold Glove winner).

In 2021, Fried helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 07, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 23-20 in 43 games at home in the Bronx).

Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after striking out during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers come into their series with the Yankees at the top of the National League West with a 61-36 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-17 in 47 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Max Fried Announcement Before Dodgers Series

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