New York Yankees Make Max Fried Announcement Before Dodgers Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in action when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) in the Bronx.

They went into the All-Star break in the middle of a four-game winning streak (after sweeping the Washington Nationals).

New York Yankees Make Max Fried Announcement

Max Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, he had gone 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Fried last pitched in a game on May 13.

On Thursday night, the Yankees announced a big update on Fried.

SWB RailRiders wrote (via Instagram): “Fried Up for Friday Night 🔥 MLB REHAB: Yankees’ left-hander Max Fried is currently scheduled to commence an MLB Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 17 at PNC Field. First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. against the @gowoosox on Princess & Villains Night. Fireworks and Kids Run the Bases follow the final out! 🎇”

Before signing with New York, Fried had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and four-time Gold Glove winner).

In 2021, Fried helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 23-20 in 43 games at home in the Bronx).

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into their series with the Yankees at the top of the National League West with a 61-36 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-17 in 47 games on the road).