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Demoted New York Yankees Player Sends Out 10-Word Post Before Blue Jays Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Max Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees runs to first base on a bunt in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games (at home) from the Seattle Mariners.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 1-0 on Thursday.

Demoted Yankees Player Sends Out 10-Word Post

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Earlier this season, the Yankees sent Max Schuemann to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “• Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, Schuemann sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Still in my bag like the fries at the bottom”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ethan_with_da_p: “MAX i love you We need you We worship you”

@alisanchezworshiper: “That caption 🔥🔥”

@pc_littlecards: “Bro the caption is like in next level tuffness 😭 ps. Long shot but can I get a like on this comment goat?”

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees jogs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

@dmiluhhh: “Ngl If I was GM, I’d DFA Grish just to have schuemister back with the squad”

@johnnycaps22: “You’re so tuff bro”

@jkiskila: “you the best max in the majors.”

Looking At Schuemann

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a double in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 09, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Schuemann is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first two years of his MLB career with the Athletics.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, the 29-year-old had been batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 40 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-53 record in 121 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Demoted New York Yankees Player Sends Out 10-Word Post Before Blue Jays Series

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