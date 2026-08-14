Demoted New York Yankees Player Sends Out 10-Word Post Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games (at home) from the Seattle Mariners.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 1-0 on Thursday.

Demoted Yankees Player Sends Out 10-Word Post

Earlier this season, the Yankees sent Max Schuemann to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “• Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, Schuemann sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Still in my bag like the fries at the bottom”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ethan_with_da_p: “MAX i love you We need you We worship you”

@alisanchezworshiper: “That caption 🔥🔥”

@pc_littlecards: “Bro the caption is like in next level tuffness 😭 ps. Long shot but can I get a like on this comment goat?”

@dmiluhhh: “Ngl If I was GM, I’d DFA Grish just to have schuemister back with the squad”

@johnnycaps22: “You’re so tuff bro”

@jkiskila: “you the best max in the majors.”

Looking At Schuemann

Schuemann is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first two years of his MLB career with the Athletics.

Before getting sent to Triple-A, the 29-year-old had been batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 40 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-53 record in 121 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.