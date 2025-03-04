Yankees Trade Pitch Sends $37 Million All-Star to Mets

The New York Mets have suffered multiple injuries to their starting rotation with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. The New York Yankees also got bad news recently, with Luis Gil being sidelined for a few weeks.

With Marcus Stroman in the wings for the Yankees, New York could look at him to help its rotation. However, the Yankees have been looking to move off his two-year, $37 million contract all winter, and could still trade the right-hander if they get a deal that makes them a better team.

Could that team be the Mets after the injuries they’ve suffered?

Jared Bloom of Sportskeeda thinks so, predicting the Mets would trade for the Yankees starter.

“The New York Mets have seen a few injuries to their starting rotation. Sean Manaea was shut down on Monday after experiencing a right oblique strain. Frankie Montas also came off the mound recently feeling discomfort.

“Marcus Stroman could be a name the clubs turn to. His status with the Yankees is up in the air with a handful of starters that likely push Stroman to the sixth man or a reliever,” Bloom wrote.

Stroman Knows He Has to Step Up With Gil Out

With Gil sidelined, the New York Yankees will have a typical five-man rotation. They were expected to have a five-man rotation even if Gil didn’t start, likely meaning that Stroman was the odd man out, but this confirms it, for now.

Stroman knows he has to do what he’s done throughout his career, and that’s throwing the baseball at an above-average level.

He also acknowledged that for the Yankees to be the team they’re looking to be, they need the youngster.

“That’s one of my guys,” Stroman said, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Huge fan of Luis. It sucks, man. I don’t even know what to say to put it into words. He was a huge part of this team last year — incredible, incredible season. We’re gonna need him at some point in order to go where we want. Hopefully it’s not as bad as it is. Hopefully his recovery goes really well and we can have him back as fast as possible, because that’s an elite arm we want out there each and every time you can get him.”

Do the Mets Need Another Arm?

Losing Montas and Manaea would be a tough blow for any team in the league, but the New York Mets staff was already questionable.

The New York Yankees, on paper, have the better staff, but that will be dependent on health, too.

Despite the questions about the Mets rotation, higher ups actually felt that they were in a good position.

“I will say, I feel much better about our starting pitching depth sitting here today than I did a year ago,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said days before Montas sustained his injury during his first bullpen session of camp, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “We made that a priority of our offseason. We brought in a number of players at all levels of free agency.”

Stearns wasn’t the only one to suggest the Mets rotation could be legit, perhaps shutting down any doubts of them trading for another arm unless the latest injury news for Manaea changes things.

“I think our pitching is going to surprise people, even though there’s a lot of talk about starting pitching,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said. “And another thing is we’re flexible. If we have to make changes or improve the team during the year, you saw what we did in ’24 and we’ll do it again in ’25.”