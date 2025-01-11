Yankees Land Mets 2-Time All-Star in Intriguing Trade Pitch

The New York Yankees might have to move someone like Marcus Stroman before making another move this winter. Already owning one of the more expensive rosters in Major League Baseball, the Yankees getting rid of Stroman’s $18 million salary for 2025 would be helpful and allow them to add in an area of need.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees are actively shopping him and have shown interest in two free agents.

“The Yankees – who pounced quickly after Juan Soto turned down their $760 million offer by signing Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, trading for closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger, and signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt – now are seeking a left-handed reliever and an infielder.

“They are actively trying to deal starter Marcus Stroman and clear his $18 million salary. They have had talks with free-agent left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin and infielder Brendan Rodgers,” Nightengale wrote on January 7.

What Could a Stroman Trade Look Like?

In a perfect world, the New York Yankees would trade Stroman to a team desperate for an average big league arm and get an infielder in return. The New York Mets could be that ball club.

While trading with the Mets isn’t common for the Yankees, there’s a scenario where both teams could benefit from making a trade.

Jacob Mountz of FanSided pitched a deal to help the Yankees send the right-hander to Queens.

He proposed a deal that would send Stroman and Everson Pereira to the Mets for Jeff McNeil.

“Jeff McNeil makes perfect sense for the Yankees for a variety of reasons. In an injury-shortened 2024 season, McNeil posted his worst season featuring a .238/.308/.384/.692 slash line with 12 home runs in 424 at-bats. He struggled throughout the first half but recovered during the second half before hitting the IL.

“However, there is nothing more glaring in his splits than his home/away record. In Queens, McNeil hit a ghastly .199 with only two home runs. Away from Citi Field, he hit a respectable .279 with 10 home runs,” Mountz wrote on January 10.

McNeil, a two-time All-Star and Batting Title winner, doesn’t have much power, hitting more than 10 home runs just twice in his career. For a Yankees team built on power, he’d give them a different look, which might not be the worst idea.

His OPS+ numbers have been down in recent seasons, posting a 97 OPS+ in each of the last two campaigns. However, McNeil’s career OPS+ of 117 is promising and something the Yankees would love to add to their lineup.

Yankees Willing to Eat Some of Stroman’s Salary

If the New York Yankees trade Stroman, and it’s for a clear upgrade, they might have to eat some of his contract. How much they’d have to eat would depend on who they trade with and land.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are willing to do it.

“The Yankees are still trying to trade Marcus Stroman and are willing to pay down his $18M salary. Should they save money there, the Yankees would have more to spend on an infielder — though don’t expect Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado.

“While there’ve been reports of trade talks surrounding the Padres’ Luis Arraez, there isn’t believed much traction there,” Heyman wrote on January 9.

Finding an infielder is the goal, and it just so happens that the New York Mets have a player who could help with that.