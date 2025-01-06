Yankees’ Marcus Stroman Trade Pitch Would Send RHP to Rival

The New York Yankees should look to shed salary to make other moves this winter, with a few players on the roster who could be dealt to help them do just that. The top candidate is Marcus Stroman, a right-hander owed $18.3 million in 2025.

Stroman didn’t have a bad first season for the Yankees, posting a 4.31 ERA in 154 2/3 innings. At worst, Stroman gave the Yankees valuable innings during the regular season.

However, for $18.3 million, many cheaper pitchers out there could give the Yankees similar innings and production.

Moving him might be difficult, and the Yankees shouldn’t expect to get much back.

Drew VonScio of Newsweek proposed a deal to send him to the Toronto Blue Jays for two prospects, Kendry Rojas and Eddinson Paulino.

“Stroman has two years of team control that would allow the Blue Jays to complete the rotation. He would benefit from having players like Kevin Gausman and José Berríos as the Nos. 1-2 pitchers. It would allow him to avoid any extra pressure.

“The Yankees would receive Rojas and Paulino as part of the salary dump. Rojas could start 2025 at Double-A while Paulino may even start at Triple-A,” VonScio wrote on January 5.

Stroman Is on the Trade Block

The New York Yankees moving Stroman this winter is something the team has attempted to do.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees offered him in a deal for Nolan Arenado.

“Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner.

“The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman,” Hoch wrote on December 20.

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to lower their payroll and taking on $18.3 million, despite moving on from Arenado’s $21.0 million for 2025, wouldn’t exactly help them. The Yankees, instead, would have to give the Cardinals a better or cheaper player.

In a trade for Arenado, prospects would likely have to be moved.

Finding a Trade for Stroman Might Be a Challenge

The New York Yankees finding a trade partner for Stroman could be difficult. His production isn’t the issue. Multiple teams could use him as a middle-of-the-rotation arm, but making nearly $20 million doesn’t help his cause.

If the Yankees move him this offseason, it might require them to eat some of his contract.

Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media believes the Yankees might have to add prospects or eat his salary in any trade, highlighting that teams would rather have young and cheaper arms.

“However, finding a trade partner willing to take on his contract is proving to be a challenge.

“With teams across the league tightening budgets and prioritizing younger, cost-controlled talent, the market for Stroman may be limited unless the Yankees are willing to eat some of his salary or attach a prospect to sweeten the deal,” Wilson wrote on December 16.