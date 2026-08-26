MLB 2027 Season Cancellation Is Very Real, Labor Attorney Warns

The possibility of an MLB 2027 season cancellation is not merely hypothetical anymore. There is growing concern that this scenario could unfold later this year.

As it stands, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) is set to expire on December 1.

The sticking point remains the proposed salary cap. The current proposal sits with a cap floor of $171.2 million and a ceiling of $245.3 million.

That doesn’t seem unreasonable, but according to notable labor lawyer Catherine F. Burgett, partner with FBT Gibbons, the stalemate between the MLB and the MLBPA could lead to a seismic event like an MLB 2027 season cancellation.

“I think it’s very likely. A lot of it is going to depend on negotiations and how dedicated each side is to its position. The union has prided itself since the ‘90s on being a very strong union that has managed to prevent a salary cap from being implemented. But there are so many forces on the side of management that suggest a salary cap is the right thing to do.”

MLB remains the only one of the four major North American pro sports to function without a salary cap of any kind. There is a current “luxury tax” in play. However, the tax has done little to curb the disparity between bigger and smaller clubs.

That’s why MLB owners want a salary cap, and that’s just the sticking point that could lead to the MLB 2027 season cancellation.

MLB Salary Cap Is About Parity

Every time talk of a salary cap emerges in any sport, the main argument focuses on parity. That was the main driving force in the NHL’s hard cap, and it led to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season.

That’s the situation at stake in this negotiation for baseball. The MLB 2027 season cancellation could resemble what the NHL went through. But as Burgett noted, the proposed MLB salary cap looks to rescue baseball in smaller cities and destinations.

“The argument that management has that a salary cap can make games more competitive lends itself to being very persuasive for people who live in any place in the country that’s not California or New York. For people who love our baseball and want baseball to still be [in their cities], a salary cap can be a very persuasive thing and there’s a lot of leverage to be borne and brought to bear by people who love baseball and love going to the park and seeing the game.”

Unfortunately, the plan to save baseball in the long run could lead to its detriment in the short term.

MLB 2027 Season Cancellation Will Not Lead to Anything Good

In short, the possibility of the MLB 2027 season cancellation will not yield anything position. That’s why both sides need to get together and hammer out an agreement that makes sense for everyone involved.

Burgett made this point clear by underscoring that lingering animosity could effectively derail MLB’s future.

“In labor unrest, there is never a victorious side. There is one side that might get what it wants, but to the detriment of the relationship moving forward, and to all kinds of third-party stakeholders involved in the process. History tells us when there is labor unrest, when there is a strike, that, generally speaking, employees rarely – if ever – make back what they lost during that strike.”

The last major MLB work stoppage in 1994 led to a disastrous outcome. The only thing that actually saved baseball was the magical home run race of 1998. But in the years between 1995 and 1998, MLB saw what a massive labor unrest can unfold.

Hopefully, everyone will come to their sense and figure something out, cap or no cap, that avoids a catastrophic MLB 2027 season cancellation.