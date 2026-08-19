MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Aaron Judge News

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Yankees won by a score of 3-1.

MLB Fans React To Aaron Judge Update

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Aaron Judge.

He has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Will be introduced to hitting progression during the week of Aug. 18. Has been performing swing-related pool exercises. “Hopefully that goes well; I don’t know when he’s scheduled to hit yet,” manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 18.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season.

He had been coming off a year where he won his third MVP Award.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@MrGamer40037663: “My Captain is fighting to get back soon 🥰”

@RasheeTouchdown: “Are we ever going to get a timetable?”

@unseth_ted: “I’ve NEVER seen a bad Yankee offense when we have Judge, Stanton, and Bellinger all in the lineup.”

@rationalyankee: “We’ve all been praying for Judge to return and help save the Yankees offense. And he’ll obviously help. But I don’t think the Yankees’ offense can truly become a consistent force unless the guys who are in there and healthy right now start to produce more. Baseball is not the kind of sport where 1-2 guys can come back and fix everything.”

@KennyDucey: “Yeah we’ll see him in March”

@7achmartin: “WORLD SERIES RUN STARTS NOW”

@tearsofvelvet: “SEASON IS BACK ON”

Eric Hubbs: “This is the news we needed to hear”

@YankeesFanEarl: “Everything is a little too positive right now that means a gut punch is coming soon”

Randy Wilkins: “This is the best news of the day outside of them winning the game tonight.”

@TheBambinoBabe2: “Carlos back Cody starting his rehab Judge hitting Stanton on his way Fried injury not that serious WE’RE BACK”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 70-55 in 125 games.

They are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.