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MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Aaron Judge News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after he is hit by a pitch in the second inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The bases were loaded and a run was scored on the play. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Yankees won by a score of 3-1.

MLB Fans React To Aaron Judge Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Aaron Judge.

He has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Will be introduced to hitting progression during the week of Aug. 18. Has been performing swing-related pool exercises. “Hopefully that goes well; I don’t know when he’s scheduled to hit yet,” manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 18.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season.

He had been coming off a year where he won his third MVP Award.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks in the dugout before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@MrGamer40037663: “My Captain is fighting to get back soon 🥰”

@RasheeTouchdown: “Are we ever going to get a timetable?”

@unseth_ted: “I’ve NEVER seen a bad Yankee offense when we have Judge, Stanton, and Bellinger all in the lineup.”

@rationalyankee: “We’ve all been praying for Judge to return and help save the Yankees offense. And he’ll obviously help. But I don’t think the Yankees’ offense can truly become a consistent force unless the guys who are in there and healthy right now start to produce more. Baseball is not the kind of sport where 1-2 guys can come back and fix everything.”

@KennyDucey: “Yeah we’ll see him in March”

@7achmartin: “WORLD SERIES RUN STARTS NOW”

@tearsofvelvet: “SEASON IS BACK ON”

Eric Hubbs: “This is the news we needed to hear”

@YankeesFanEarl: “Everything is a little too positive right now that means a gut punch is coming soon”

Randy Wilkins: “This is the best news of the day outside of them winning the game tonight.”

@TheBambinoBabe2: “Carlos back Cody starting his rehab Judge hitting Stanton on his way Fried injury not that serious WE’RE BACK”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate with Heliot Ramos #34 after scoring in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees are 70-55 in 125 games.

They are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Aaron Judge News

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