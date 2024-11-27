Yankees Predicted to Sign $189 Million Hitter to Replace Juan Soto

The New York Yankees are predicted to make a run at Willy Adames as a potential replacement for Juan Soto.

The New York Yankees may need to have contingency plans in case the team is unable to re-sign star slugger Juan Soto. ESPN’s David Schoenfield offered one big prediction for every MLB team during free agency.

The bad news is the analyst predicts Soto will sign a massive contract with the New York Mets. Schoenfield offered Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames as a potential option to replace some of Soto’s hitting. The analyst predicted that the Yankees will sign Adames to a seven-year, $189 million contract.

“How might the Yankees pivot if they don’t sign Soto? His departure would leave a gaping hole in the outfield, but they also have other big holes at first base and elsewhere in the infield with Gleyber Torres a free agent,” Schoenfield wrote in a November 27, 2024, story titled, “MLB 2024-25 free agency: One big move for every team.”

“Soto is irreplaceable on a one-for-one basis, so the Yankees would use the money meant for Soto to sign multiple players. Let’s start with Adames, who would shift from shortstop to third base, which would then give the Yankees the option to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to either center field (with Aaron Judge sliding back to right) or second base.”

The Yankees Will Likely Need to Replace Juan Soto With Multiple Players

Adames is likely headed for a sizable raise from his $12.2 million salary in 2024. Spotrac projects Adames’ market value to be a six-year, $152.2 million contract.

Adames’ hit .251, 112 RBI, 32 home runs and notched 21 stolen bases in 2024. Not exactly Soto-type numbers, but the Yankees are likely going to need to replace the star’s production with multiple players if the slugger does sign elsewhere. One of the knocks about Adames is his propensity for strikeouts.

“The Yankees have also been linked to starting pitchers, even though they have six solid starters under contract,” Schoenfield added. “They’ll also need to re-sign or replace Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle in the bullpen.

“The big strike against Adames: He comes with a high strikeout rate and has performed poorly in the postseason in his career (.216 with two home runs in 35 games).”

Yankees Star Juan Soto Could Make a Decision by December 12: Report

The good news for Yankees fans is this is merely a projection, and the club appears to be very much in contention to re-sign Soto. Associated Press’ Ronald Blum reported that Soto could make a decision as soon as the baseball winter meetings, which stretch from December 8-12.

“Juan Soto appears on a timetable to decide on where to sign either before or during baseball’s winter meetings in Dallas, which run from Dec. 8-12,” Blum explained in a November 26 story titled, “Juan Soto could decide on his next team before or during baseball’s winter meetings.”

“Soto met with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations said last week, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not announced,” Blum continued.

“Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, asked teams to submit initial offers by Thanksgiving, a second person familiar with the talks said, also on condition of anonymity because it was not announced.”