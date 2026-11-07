MLB Insider Gives Update On Yankees’ McMahon Trade Rumors

Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon is a possible trade candidate this offseason.

National MLB Reporter Pat Ragazzo of Fansided said this afternoon in an article, also embedded as a tweet on X, that he “spoke with a league source that believes the Yankees are probably willing to pay down Ryan McMahon’s salary to trade him this offseason.”

McMahon Had Brutal 2026 Yankees Campaign

It’s been a rough year for McMahon in 2026. The third baseman hit just .213 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI’s, and a .636 OPS in 124 games. McMahon has usually never been a big offensive presence, known more for his high-quality defense at a premier position at third base, but even that backslid in 2026.

McMahon posted 0 OAA (outs above average) in 2026, placing him in the 62nd percentile, compared to his 2025 season, when he recorded a 6 OAA (outs above average), which placed him in the 92nd percentile at the time, according to Baseball Savant.

Ragazzo emphasized in his report that the Yankees could be looking to upgrade third base this offseason, but they also have other needs to address, such as the bullpen and who’s playing second base next year, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. a free agent.

It’s worth noting that Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch said the Cardinals “could be open to a short-term solution at third base” in the interim, with their 15th-ranked infielder prospect, Jesus Baez, expected to reach the big leagues by 2028.

The Yankees owe McMahon just $ 16 million for the 2027 season, and he will become a free agent after 2027, per Spotrac. The Cardinals may be a trade partner if the Yankees are willing to eat part of the 16 million, as Ragazzo alluded to.

Yankees Could Look To Upgrade Third Base In 2027

Finding a suitable replacement for McMahon at third base, however, would be the first step for the Yankees, followed closely by a suitable trade partner, whether that could be St. Louis or another team. That said, it will be interesting to see whether McMahon remains a Yankee next year, or if he’ll be wearing a different uniform in 2027.

The Yankees originally acquired McMahon at the 2025 MLB trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies. In 178 games with the Yankees in 2025-26, McMahon has accumulated a 1.1 WAR (wins above replacement), a .635 OPS, and a 76 OPS+. One has to assume the Yankees knew what they were possibly getting offensively, considering McMahon posted a 90 OPS+ in 100 games with the Rockies in 2025 at one of the more hitter-friendly ballparks, Coors Field.

But it’s fair to say the Yankees probably weren’t expecting this defensive regression from McMahon at a premier position, and that alone is enough to raise concerns when mapping out the 2027 Yankees roste