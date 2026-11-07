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Yankees’ 35-HR Anthony Volpe Replacement Is Within Arm’s Reach

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Anthony Volpe
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is seen during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees haven’t had the success they hoped for with Anthony Volpe this season.

Consequently, a variety of rumors are pushing the 25-year-old infielder off the table.

A few notable names could be viable replacements, but one in particular is surfacing again.

Yankees Should Target Brandon Lowe Amid Volpe Concerns

Brandon Lowe
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates extended the $23.15 qualifying offer to Brandon Lowe on Nov. 2.

New York still needs a replacement for Volpe, and 32-year-old Lowe fits the bill.

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, he’s still worth pursuing.

“The Yankees seem likely to part ways with free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr., and though they liked what Anthony Volpe showed defensively in a limited audition at the position late in the year, they should aim for more offense,” Kuty wrote.

“Lowe, 32, would be instant offense. The lefty hitter clubbed 35 home runs last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, racking up a 121 OPS+ — even though he strikes out a lot (189 K’s in 584 at-bats). Lowe also received the qualifying offer, and though he put up a strong 13 Defensive Runs Saved last year, he had a mark of minus-14 in 2025.”

Brandon Lowe
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches his hit go for a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

He should remain a top target in free agency for the Yankees.

Snapshot of Lowe’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

Brandon Lowe
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 19: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming around to score on an RBI single by Oneil Cruz #15 in the first inning during the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on August 19, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Lowe’s 2026 campaign marked his ninth season in the big leagues, but only his first with the Pirates.

He landed with Pittsburgh after the Tampa Bay Rays traded him to the Pirates in a three-team trade back in December 2025.

During his latest — and first campaign — in Pittsburgh, he slashed .260/.331/.493 with an .824 OPS and 35 homers through 150 games.

He hit 29 doubles, one triple and 96 RBIs by the end of the regular season

Brandon Lowe
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 14: Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on August 14, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

At the time of this writing, Lowe is a Silver Slugger Award finalist at second base.

Having this level of production at the plate would be incredibly valuable for New York.

He can be rather underrated compared to other free agents, but he shouldn’t be overlooked.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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