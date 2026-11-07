Yankees’ 35-HR Anthony Volpe Replacement Is Within Arm’s Reach

The New York Yankees haven’t had the success they hoped for with Anthony Volpe this season.

Consequently, a variety of rumors are pushing the 25-year-old infielder off the table.

A few notable names could be viable replacements, but one in particular is surfacing again.

Yankees Should Target Brandon Lowe Amid Volpe Concerns

The Pittsburgh Pirates extended the $23.15 qualifying offer to Brandon Lowe on Nov. 2.

New York still needs a replacement for Volpe, and 32-year-old Lowe fits the bill.

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, he’s still worth pursuing.

“The Yankees seem likely to part ways with free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr., and though they liked what Anthony Volpe showed defensively in a limited audition at the position late in the year, they should aim for more offense,” Kuty wrote.

“Lowe, 32, would be instant offense. The lefty hitter clubbed 35 home runs last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, racking up a 121 OPS+ — even though he strikes out a lot (189 K’s in 584 at-bats). Lowe also received the qualifying offer, and though he put up a strong 13 Defensive Runs Saved last year, he had a mark of minus-14 in 2025.”

He should remain a top target in free agency for the Yankees.

Snapshot of Lowe’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

Lowe’s 2026 campaign marked his ninth season in the big leagues, but only his first with the Pirates.

He landed with Pittsburgh after the Tampa Bay Rays traded him to the Pirates in a three-team trade back in December 2025.

During his latest — and first campaign — in Pittsburgh, he slashed .260/.331/.493 with an .824 OPS and 35 homers through 150 games.

He hit 29 doubles, one triple and 96 RBIs by the end of the regular season

At the time of this writing, Lowe is a Silver Slugger Award finalist at second base.

Having this level of production at the plate would be incredibly valuable for New York.

He can be rather underrated compared to other free agents, but he shouldn’t be overlooked.