MLB Makes Jazz Chisholm Jr. Announcement Before Yankees Game

The MLB made an announcement on New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

During the Yankees series against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third game of the series, Chisholm hit a chopper in between first base and the pitcher’s mound, and Louis Varland failed to make the play. At the time, it was ruled a hit, but now a scoring change has been made as MLB announced it’s an error, which changed Chisholm’s batting average.

The MLB scoring changes account later revealed the stats changes to both Chisholm and Varland.

“With this change, Yankees Jazz Chisholm, Jr. had his average lower from .247 to .242. BlueJays P Louis Varland now has one error, not zero, and his ERA lowered from 0.65 to 0.33,” the account wrote on X.

It’s a minor change to Chisholm’s stats, but it is a hit taken away from him, which also dropped his batting average.

Chisholm, meanwhile, will be batting seventh and playing second base for the Yankees against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. He’s hitting .242 with 5 home runs and 19 RBIs this season, as it’s been a bit of a slow start at the plate for the infielder.

Chisholm Made Change Amid Struggles

With Chisholm struggling, he decided to make a change to help him out of his slump.

While Jose Caballero was on the IL, Chisholm started using Caballero’s bat, which he felt helped him.

“It feels great,” Chisholm told The Athletic. “Every time I swing it, it’s like I hit the ball. I don’t think I have too many swings-and-misses with it.”

Chisholm believes Caballero’s bat just felt a bit different, which is something he needed.

“It’s like a softball model,” he said. “Long barrel, but there’s something about the bat that makes it so that you kind of have to stay back because you’ve got to hit it closer to you. It just feels good. It works with my swing, I can tell you that. … I love that bat. I’m definitely going to keep using it.”

Chisholm is a pending free agent, so he will need to start hitting the ball better if he’s going to get the big payday that he wants.

Yankees Rallied to Win 1st Game of Series

New York won the first game of the series against the Royals on Monday in comeback fashion.

Anthony Volpe delivered a two-strike, two-run single in the ninth inning to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead, which ended up being the final score.

“It just felt great to contribute and help the team win,” Volpe said. “You do it for this, for the guys. I’m just trying to go out there and compete. Help the team win and have fun. It’s the same game I’ve been playing forever. We have really big goals, and it’s going to take all of us.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, meanwhile, had high praise for Volpe after coming up clutch to give New York the win.

“No panic there with two strikes,” Boone said of Volpe’s at-bat. “He gets one elevated and gets enough of it to drive it out to left-center. He’s a gamer. He’s a tough kid and continues to work his tail off and play his tail off.”

The Yankees are now 32-22 but are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.