MLB Makes Jazz Chisholm Jr. Announcement After Yankees Series Against Red Sox

The MLB has made an announcement on New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. after their series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees cruised to a lopsided 16-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday to win the series. During the win, Chisholm stole his 40th base of the season, and MLB made a post about the accomplishment.

“For the second time in his career, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has stolen 40 bases in a season. No American League player has more this year!,” the MLB wrote on X.

Chisholm’s season hasn’t been the best offensively, but he’s still caused chaos on the basepaths with his speed as he’s leading the AL in stolen bases.

Chisholm is hitting .227 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs and is 40-for-48 in stolen bases this season.

Yankees Take Season Series Against Red Sox

New York cruised to a blowout 16-1 win on Sunday to win the series 3-1 and win the season series against the Red Sox 7-6.

“I didn’t realize the full-season series came down to today, too,” said Will Warren, who pitched seven-plus strong innings for the win. “That was huge.”

Getting the season series over the Red Sox could be key if they end up tied in the standings at the end of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, meanwhile, also believes the series win over the Red Sox sets the team up for October baseball.

“It’s about to be September. Let’s go get it,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Let’s go play our best baseball at the right time. I do feel like we’re playing well, and we’re going to have reinforcements continue to trickle in this coming month. Hopefully we’re in a position to play October baseball.”

It was a statement win, and Jose Caballero believes it shows what New York can do.

“That’s what we are capable of,” Caballero said. “We all know this in here. It’s showing up at the right time.”

The Yankees are now 78-59.

Chisholm Could Accept QO

Chisholm is a pending free agent, but this season hasn’t gone his way.

With that, MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wondered if Chisholm would accept the qualifying offer this offseason.

“Among the top free agents, Chisholm is one of the few still in his 20s, which could bode well for him as he seeks a new deal. The Yankees could also extend a qualifying offer to Chisholm, one he might consider accepting given his down season,” Feinsand wrote.

Chisholm is a two-time MLB All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner.