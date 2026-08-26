Yankees Get Potential Good News on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Free Agency

The New York Yankees are looking to finish the 2026 season on a high note, with the goal of winning the World Series at the top.

New York has a good chance to make it happen, with the team currently one of the better units in baseball. But as the players look ahead toward the postseason, the front office is also starting to look forward to the upcoming offseason.

With a potential lockout coming, the Yankees’ front office has to be putting some plans in place around how to build out the team. New York also has a few free agents hitting the open market, and this could change how the roster looks when baseball returns.

One of the bigger free agents on the Yankees entering the offseason is outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is currently undergoing a tough season. Chisholm entered the year with a lot of buzz around him, but he has struggled to find any form of consistency this season.

Overall, the veteran is hitting .221 with 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .696. The struggles from Chisholm could directly impact his upcoming free agency, with the Yankees’ brass needing to make some tough decisions.

Yankees Get Update on Jazz Chisholm Free Agency

While the team remains unsure about what to do with Chisholm following the season, there are options. Due to his poor year, it may force the outfielder to take a lower deal, which would benefit the Yankees.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com opened up about this possibility when looking toward the offseason.

“Among the top free agents, Chisholm is one of the few still in his 20s, which could bode well for him as he seeks a new deal. The Yankees could also extend a qualifying offer to Chisholm, one he might consider accepting given his down season,” Feinsand wrote.

There is no guarantee that Chisholm would accept a qualifying offer on the open market, but there is a chance. He may want to return to the Yankees for another season to improve his stock across the league before hitting free agency the following winter.

Should Yankees Resign Jazz Chisholm?

One aspect of Chisholm’s game that remains interesting is that he is just a 28-year-old. Chisholm is young enough to have his struggles from this year be more of an outlier than anything.

The veteran has been a major part of the Yankees’ success over the last few years, so one bad year could be overlooked. But having this year right before free agency is tough, and it could cost him a lot of money.

But overall, the Yankees should try to retain Chisholm this offseason. Having someone who can change the game on the basepaths as he can, while still mashing the ball, even amid struggles, is rare.

Multiple players across baseball have put together down years this season, so Chisholm isn’t alone. Chisholm is still a valuable player in this league, and the Yankees would likely be making a mistake if they allowed him to walk this offseason.