Yankees Target Potential $200 Million Star to Replace Juan Soto: Insider

The New York Yankees want to re-sign Juan Soto, but the club also has alternative options in MLB free agency if the superstar bolts. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Houston Astros star infielder Alex Bregman is among the alternative options the Yankees are considering if Soto leaves in free agency.

“If the New York Yankees don’t re-sign Juan Soto, one back-up plan floating around is signing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sign either Willy Adames or Alex Bregman to play third, shift Jazz Chisholm to second base, trade for Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, and then use the extra money to sign Burnes, Fried or Snell,” Nightengale detailed in a November 25, 2024, story titled, “MLB rumor mill: What we’re hearing from GMs with Juan Soto contract looming large.”

Let’s explore Bregman’s potential fit with the Yankees and the latest MLB rumors surrounding the star.

Potential Yankees Target Alex Bregman Is Seeking a $200 Million Contract: Insider

As for Bregman’s potential price tag, there appears to be a wide range of projections for the two-time World Series champion. Spotrac projected Bregman’s market value to be a four-year, $119 million contract.

The star appears to be seeking a massive raise from his previous five-year, $100 million deal. Bregman is searching for a lucrative $200 million contract, per Nightengale, but this does not necessarily mean the infielder will find such a deal.

“The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on a six-year deal worth about $156 million, but Bregman is seeking a deal worth at least $200 million,” Nightengale added.

MLB Executives Have Labeled the Mets as the Favorite to Sign Yankees Star Juan Soto: Report

There has been no shortage of potential suitors for Soto, including the Yankees’ rivals like the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. According to Nightengale, the Mets are viewed as the favorites to sign Soto by MLB executives because of the team’s desire to make an offer that the slugger cannot refuse.

“The Mets are the clear-cut favorite, executives say, simply because they don’t believe there’s a soul who will outbid owner Steve Cohen, while Yankees have a price in mind that they don’t want to exceed,” Nightengale wrote.

“The Blue Jays could be the sleeper, but with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette eligible for free agency in a year, Toronto would have to dramatically beat the Mets’ offer to have a prayer.”

The Astros, Tigers & Blue Jays Are Among the Top Potential Suitors for Alex Bregman: Insider

Bregman has an impressive resume and will also have multiple teams interested, even if it is not to the level of the Soto sweepstakes. The veteran is a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, former Gold Glove winner and an All-Star MVP.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan previously reported that Bregman had a chance to finish his career with the Astros. The MLB insider added that the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers are additional potential suitors for Bregman.

“Bregman remaining a lifetime Houston Astro alongside Jose Altuve is a real possibility, particularly with the Astros concerned about ponying up for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hits free agency after next season and is looking at a $300 million-plus deal,” the insider wrote in a November 12, story titled, “Jeff Passan’s 2024-25 MLB offseason preview, intel, updates.”

“If it’s not the Astros, Bregman would be an excellent fit in Detroit — where he could reunite with former manager AJ Hinch — as well as Toronto, should it fall short on Soto.”