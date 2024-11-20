Yankees’ MLB Foe Turns Heads After Landing Surprise Juan Soto Meeting

The New York Yankees have even more competition than expected for Juan Soto as the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as a potential suitor. Yankees fans are still recovering from losing to the Dodgers in the World Series, and now the club is at risk of Soto bolting New York City for Los Angeles.

New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Dodgers have landed a surprise meeting with Soto. The Yankees already have competition for Soto in MLB free agency with rivals like the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox among the contenders. Los Angeles had not previously been a franchise frequently linked to Soto.

“Beyond the rival Mets, Red Sox and Blue Jays, all already known to have met with Soto, sources say the World Champion Dodgers also are expected to be granted a meeting with Soto, whose schedule is obviously filled with a succession of high-powered, mostly big-market suitors,” Heyman wrote in a November 18, 2024, story titled, “Yankees brass meets with Juan Soto as Dodgers expected to enter the fray.” “The Dodgers were reported last month by The Post to have interest in the 26-year-old hitting star, as long as Soto reciprocated that interest.

“While Los Angeles may not view themselves as the favorites in this derby due to their location on the west coast, a Soto confidant downplayed the idea that geography is the factor some assume. Soto obviously must have some interest since it’s believed he’ll be approving the get-together.”

No MLB Team Has Made a Formal Offer to Yankees Star Juan Soto: Insider

Soto is already taking meetings with MLB teams in Southern California, so there is not much of a commute for Dodgers brass. The question is whether the Dodgers can afford a second contract similar to Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million deal.

So far, no formal offers are believed to have been made with the talks being more preliminary in nature. Just because Soto is taking a meeting with the Dodgers does not make the club a favorite.

“The Soto meetings this week and last were not a time for offers,” Heyman said on X on November 19. “They were getting acquainted sessions, especially for owners. No offers are believed to have been made at these get-togethers.”

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that Soto could meet with the Dodgers as early as November 19. As for a potential timeline for Soto’s decision, one National League executive told MLB.com that the slugger is likely to reach a deal by the time the MLB Winter Meetings end on December 11.

“We all know that [agent Scott] Boras has a reputation for dragging free agency along at a snail’s pace,” the exec told Feinsand. “But when he has someone like Soto, that doesn’t usually happen. I’d be surprised if he hasn’t signed by the time we leave Dallas [when the meetings conclude on Dec. 12].”

The Yankees Meeting With Juan Soto Went ‘Very Well’: Report

It is not all bad news for the Yankees. The team had a contingency of front office execs and coaches who met with Soto in Southern California as well. The Yankees’ meeting with Soto went “very well.”

“Yankees Soto meeting went ‘very well’ (late word),” Heyman explained in a November 19, message on X. “But reality is: deep-pocketed, all-in Mets and champion Dodgers (now on deck for meet-up) have serious chances, and at least Jays and Red Sox are in play, too.”