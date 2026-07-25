Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Touted $7 Million 23-Year-Old Via Trade

The New York Yankees face some difficult decisions ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3. New York has been linked to plenty of marquee players in ongoing MLB trade rumors.

The Yankees also face decisions on whether to retain some of their key players or look to flip young prospects at the deadline. The Athletic outlined each contender’s top trade candidate ahead of the deadline.

Outfielder Jasson Dominguez was identified as the Yankees’ most likely trade candidate.

“Envisioning Domínguez’s future with the Yankees is difficult,” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote in a July 24, 2026, story titled, “One player from each MLB team who will be wearing a new uniform after the trade deadline.” “Trent Grisham will be a free agent at season’s end, but even if the club doesn’t re-sign him, the Yankees don’t believe in Domínguez’s ability in center field.

“Cody Bellinger just began a five-year contract, and Aaron Judge has right field locked down. The designated hitter spot could open soon, with Giancarlo Stanton only under contract for one more year. But Ben Rice could grab that spot, and Judge will likely get more DH days soon,” Kirschner added.

“So where does Domínguez fit? He may never be passable defensively, and his bat has been disappointing. Another club could view him as a former No. 1 prospect who is still only 23 years old.”

Let’s explore the latest Yankees rumors.

Yankees OF Jasson Dominguez Has Been Unable to Live Up to the Lofty Expectations

Trading Dominguez now given Aaron Judge’s injury could be risky business. The challenge is Dominguez has been unable to take advantage of his opportunity this season.

The 23-year-old is hitting just .233 with 34 strikeouts, 37 hits and 12 RBI in 43 appearances in 2026. Back in 2023, Dominguez was listed as the Yankees No. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe.

Unfortunately, Dominguez has been unable to live up to the hype. Dominguez is on a team-friendly one-year, $780,000 contract.

The outfielder has earned more than $7 million over his MLB career.

Yankees Rumors: Will New York Cut Ties With Jason Dominguez at the MLB Trade Deadline?

The Yankees have been complimentary of Dominguez but at some point the outfielder will need to produce. Yet, it is dangerous to write off a 23-year-old with so much talent.

During spring training, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman discussed Dominguez’s outlook ahead of the season.

“He’s been a pro,” Cashman noted in February, per New York Post. “I think he knows what’s in his control, which is performing, showing a commitment level on a day-in and day-out basis, and then letting the rest take care of itself.

“So he knows what’s in his control, which is that, and what’s not in his control, which is how the roster shakes out,” Cashman continued.

“I think Domínguez, Spencer Jones and anybody else is just looking to make a name for themselves and make sure people take notice of them. We’ll act accordingly.”

In years past, Dominguez has had limited opportunities, but the outfielder has had more chances this season. Time will tell if the Yankees will continue to bet on Dominguez eventually turning things around.