Yankees May Surprisingly Cut Ties With $325 Million Ex-MVP Star: Insider

The New York Yankees remain focused on what the team hopes is a lengthy postseason run, but MLB rumors are swirling about what moves the club could make in the coming months. New York’s stars have unfortunately struggled with injuries throughout the season.

One star not only faces an uncertain role this season, but his future with the franchise could be in doubt. The Yankees have been quiet about slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s specific return timeline.

Stanton has been sidelined with a calf injury since April 24. New York Post’s Greg Joyce suggested that the Yankees could look to move on from Stanton this offseason, citing previous moves with similarly expensive players.

“As an aside, given that both (Ben) Rice and (Luis) García are under contract for next season, that begs the question of how Stanton fits into the Yankees’ 2027 plans as well,” Joyce detailed in an August 14, 2026, story titled, “The brutal roster decisions the Yankees face with the return of their lineup staples.”

“Though that might be a question for another day, it is worth noting that the Yankees are on the hook for $15 million of his salary in 2027, which is less money than they ate to cut ties with DJ LeMahieu (about $22 million) and Aaron Hicks (about $30 million) in recent years,” Joyce added.

“Maybe you’re wondering about García playing some second base, but do the Yankees really want to use him there after he was the worst defender at the position in the majors last year?”

Yankees Star Giancarlo Stanton Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a $325 Million Contract

Stanton is slated to have two more seasons on his current 13-year, $325 million contract. The Yankees do have a club option for Stanton’s final year in 2028.

Stanton is slated to have a $15 million annual salary in each of the next two seasons. Even for the Yankees’ stretch run this season, Stanton’s role is unclear once the star returns.

Joyce suggested that Stanton may be more of a platoon player once the star returns.

“As for the lineup? If everyone stays healthy, it sure seems as if Stanton may be a platoon player when he gets back,” Joyce noted. “Because realistically, between first base and DH, there are only two spots for Stanton, (Paul) Goldschmidt, Ben Rice and Luis García Jr., so how does Aaron Boone divvy up that playing time?

“García may turn into a starter only against righties while Goldschmidt should only start against lefties, but how does Boone decide between Stanton and Goldschmidt in those spots if Rice keeps playing every day? And can Stanton get his rhythm/timing back after a four-month layoff if he is not playing every day?”

Yankees Rumors: When Will Giancarlo Stanton Return to Play Amid Injury?

Despite Stanton’s recent injuries, the star has an impressive resume as a 5-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger and former MVP. Stanton appears to be trending in the right direction when it comes to his eventual return.

“I know he hit out on the field (Friday) again,” Boone said of Stanton, per New York Post. “But I don’t know when he would be ready to start something.”