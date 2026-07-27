Yankees Predicted to Trade for $23 Million Bat Amid Aaron Judge Injury News

The New York Yankees rumors are heating up with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching on August 3. This deadline may be more challenging than normal for the Yankees given Aaron Judge’s injury.

Do the Yankees look for help in the outfield with Judge sidelined? Could the Yankees add more star power with the idea that Judge will eventually return to the lineup in time for the team’s stretch run?

All questions that will eventually need to be answered. New York Post’s Joel Sherman offered predictions for several of the top MLB trade candidates.

The analyst projects that the Yankees will strike a trade with the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Lane Thomas.

“The Yankees could use a versatile righty bat who particularly can hit lefty pitching,” Sherman wrote in a July 25, 2026, story titled, “Predicting where Mason Miller, Tarik Skubal and MLB’s stars could land as uncertainty surrounds trade deadline.” “The Giants’ Casey Schmitt is ideal and potentially could end up as the starting third baseman over Ryan McMahon.

“… Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer is interesting, but the Yankees see his shaky outfield play as a detriment. If the Yankees cannot land Jeffers or one of the main choices for catcher, then Steer’s walk-year teammate Tyler Stephenson could become a factor,” Sherman continued.

“Keep in mind that the Yankees — even in an ABS universe — heavily value framing, and Stephenson was last in framing runs (Baseball Savant) among the 61 qualified catchers. I went with Thomas from the Royals because he can play all over the outfield and has interested the Yankees previously.”

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Has Not Played Since May 31

Perhaps the bigger question beyond who the Yankees could acquire at the trade deadline is Judge’s health. The slugger last played on May 31, meaning the star has been sidelined with a rib injury for nearly two months.

Judge still has not been cleared for baseball activities, and the Yankees have not revealed a potential return timeline. This is a bit of a good news, bad news situation.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge’s Injury: ‘He’s Still Not Able to Start Any Baseball Activities’

The latest imaging reveals Judge’s injury is healing but not to the point where the star can return to the field. Judge offered no update in his July 26, media session.

“There’s healing going on, which is good, but he’s still not able to start any baseball activities or anything,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained on July 18, per MLB.com.

“He needs to get to a point where he’s asymptomatic, where you really start ramping up more upper-body stuff. The good news is, the pain is subsiding somewhat over the last couple weeks and changing from that sharp [pain] to more dull.”

Yankees Rumors: New York May Trade for Aaron Judge Insurance

The challenge is Thomas gives the Yankees some added outfield depth but is far from a replacement for Judge. Thomas is hitting .230 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 62 hits in 92 appearances this season.

The Yankees would not have to break the bank to acquire the Royals outfielder. Thomas is on a one-year, $5.2 million contract. The veteran has earned $23.6 million over his nine MLB seasons.