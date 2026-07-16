MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Have ‘Intriguing’ Chance to Land All-Star Shortstop

The New York Yankees are expected to take an aggressive approach to the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams has been floated as a top potential target.

Even though the Nationals have played their way into a strong position and could push for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, one MLB insider believes the team would still be willing to pull the trigger on a deal.

Yankees Could Face Clear Path to CJ Abrams

In a rundown of the top MLB trade targets, Yahoo Sports reporter Russell Dorsey named Abrams as one of the best position players on the market.

“Abrams’ name was discussed plenty this offseason as the Nationals’ new regime decided what to do with the 25-year-old shortstop,” Dorsey wrote. “Abrams has responded by having the best season of his career. The shortstop owns a .275/.352/.510 slash line with 20 homers, 67 RBI and is one of the reasons Washington is tied for the MLB lead in runs scored.”

Dorsey added that the Nationals may not seem like sellers given their recent surge, but suggested the team would still be willing to part ways with Abrams for the right price — and for the chance to build for the future.

“The Nationals have played their way into the NL wild-card conversation, but it’s important to note they are still in their first year of a new front office,” Dorsey wrote. “And in a year when there’s not as much offensive firepower available, Abrams is the type of impact player who is extremely intriguing, especially with two years of club control remaining after this season.”

The Yankees could already be losing out on some other potential trade targets. USA Today insider Bob Nightengale noted that the Yankees had been linked to Minnesota Twins veteran Ryan Jeffers and Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, but both are expected to be off the trade block.

“Yet, the Rockies plan to keep Goodman, who has the second-most homers in the NL behind Kyle Schwarber, and the Twins have no interest in trading Jeffers unless they fall out of the mediocre AL Central race, hanging just 2 games back,” Nightengale wrote.

Yankees Could Use CJ Abrams for Home Stretch

The Yankees have long been seen as a top destination for Abrams. Sports Illustrated reporter Zach Pressnell suggested that Abrams would have several suitors, but the Yankees could be the most determined.

“The New York Yankees need a shortstop as badly as any team in the league after demoting Anthony Volpe to the minor leagues. The Yankees need to go all in with Aaron Judge on the roster, and a trade for Abrams would fit that mold perfectly,” Pressnell wrote.

The Yankees have struggled with Judge out of the lineup, and Abrams could provide the steady bat the team needs. While the Yankees are expected to get Judge back in the lineup in the coming weeks, they may need more help down the line as they aim to keep pace in the AL East.