Recently Released New York Yankees Player Is Still A Free Agent

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Seth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates in the dugout with teammate Lawrence Butler #4 after hitting a solo run home run in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Oakland won 18-3. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
They lost by a score of 5-4 (and got swept in the four-game series).
Recently Released Yankees Player Is Still A Free Agent
GettySeth Brown #26 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.
Earlier this month, the Yankees released Seth Brown from their organization.
He had been on a Minor League deal (and did not appear in an MLB game for New York).
SWB RailRiders wrote (on June 16): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Miguel Palma transferred to Somerset • C Payton Henry activated from the 7-Day Injured List • INF Seth Brown released from Minor League contract by NY on 6/15″
It’s worth pointing out that Brown remains unsigned as of June 29.
He had been batting .235 with 43 hits, nine home runs and 23 RBIs in 53 Triple-A games.
Looking At Brown
GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
He has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Athletics.
The 33-year-old hit 25 home runs with 73 RBIs during the 2022 season.
GettySeth Brown #15 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.They lost by a score of 5-4 (and got swept in the four-game series).Recently Released Yankees Player Is Still A Free AgentEarlier this month, the Yankees released Seth Brown from their organization.He had been on a Minor League deal […]
Recently Released New York Yankees Player Is Still A Free Agent