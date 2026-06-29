Recently Released New York Yankees Player Is Still A Free Agent

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They lost by a score of 5-4 (and got swept in the four-game series).

Recently Released Yankees Player Is Still A Free Agent

Earlier this month, the Yankees released Seth Brown from their organization.

He had been on a Minor League deal (and did not appear in an MLB game for New York).

SWB RailRiders wrote (on June 16): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Miguel Palma transferred to Somerset • C Payton Henry activated from the 7-Day Injured List • INF Seth Brown released from Minor League contract by NY on 6/15″

It’s worth pointing out that Brown remains unsigned as of June 29.

He had been batting .235 with 43 hits, nine home runs and 23 RBIs in 53 Triple-A games.

Looking At Brown

Brown was picked in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Athletics.

The 33-year-old hit 25 home runs with 73 RBIs during the 2022 season.