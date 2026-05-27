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MLB World Reacts To Spencer Jones’ Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 15-1.

Also on Tuesday, their Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) played the Worcester Red Sox.

Spencer Jones finished with one home run and two walks.

MLB World Reacts To Spencer Jones’ Performance

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees looks on during the national anthem prior to a spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on March 04, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

@JosephEsposito0: “You can only hope Spencer Jones has the career track of Aaron Judge and Ben Rice (struggled in their 1st stint in the majors and then had success). Chasing a major outlier with his profile but the potential is certainly there.”

@MLBPipeline: “115 MPH 🚀 @Yankees No. 6 prospect Spencer Jones‘ first homer back at Triple-A was a LASER for the @swbrailriders :”

@RotoLegends: “Spencer Jones Unleashes A Laser ⚾️ 115 MPH exit velocity Jones absolutely obliterated this ball for his first home run back at Triple-A.”

@funwithnumberz: “LOL Spencer Jones hit another HR tonight for Scranton. Now has a nearly 1.000 OPS there.”

@zachefiene: “I fear Spencer Jones is probably a Quad A player for a while. Would absolutely trade him for some bullpen help”

@tosprov: “Keep on hitting in AAA. Too many holes in his swing for the Majors. Should be traded at the deadline”

@cai_rogers7: “Spencer Jones DESTROYS this homer in his 1st game back in AAA since his 1st MLB stint!! His 12th of the year 115 MPH EV BTW👀🔥”

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before making his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jones was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

That said, Jones batted just .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on May 21: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to home plate during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees are currently 33-22 in 55 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 16-13 in 29 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Spencer Jones’ Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

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