MLB World Reacts To Spencer Jones’ Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 15-1.

Also on Tuesday, their Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) played the Worcester Red Sox.

Spencer Jones finished with one home run and two walks.

MLB World Reacts To Spencer Jones’ Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

@JosephEsposito0: “You can only hope Spencer Jones has the career track of Aaron Judge and Ben Rice (struggled in their 1st stint in the majors and then had success). Chasing a major outlier with his profile but the potential is certainly there.”

@MLBPipeline: “115 MPH 🚀 @Yankees No. 6 prospect Spencer Jones‘ first homer back at Triple-A was a LASER for the @swbrailriders :”

@RotoLegends: “Spencer Jones Unleashes A Laser ⚾️ 115 MPH exit velocity Jones absolutely obliterated this ball for his first home run back at Triple-A.”

@funwithnumberz: “LOL Spencer Jones hit another HR tonight for Scranton. Now has a nearly 1.000 OPS there.”

@zachefiene: “I fear Spencer Jones is probably a Quad A player for a while. Would absolutely trade him for some bullpen help”

@tosprov: “Keep on hitting in AAA. Too many holes in his swing for the Majors. Should be traded at the deadline”

@cai_rogers7: “Spencer Jones DESTROYS this homer in his 1st game back in AAA since his 1st MLB stint!! His 12th of the year 115 MPH EV BTW👀🔥”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

That said, Jones batted just .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on May 21: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are currently 33-22 in 55 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 16-13 in 29 games on the road).