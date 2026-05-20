MLB World Reacts To George Lombard Jr.’s Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 5-4.

Also on Tuesday, their Triple-A team (SWB RailRiders) had a game with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

They won by a score of 15-4.

George Lombard Jr. finished with three hits, two RBI’s and one walk.

MLB World Reacts To Lombard Jr.’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Lombard Jr. on social media:

@VirginiaYankee1: “George Lombard Jr. with his best hitting day since the promotion, 3/5 with 3 R, 2 RBIs, a BB, a K, a 2B, and his 4th SB at AAA (8th overall). The 2B was his first XBH since the elevation”

@whiling15: “George #Lombard Jr. is finally starting to hit in AAA! That is back to back multi hit games including his first extra base hit in AAA. He also had his first 3 hit game tonight. It has always taken him time to adjust each level outside of A-ball.”

@cai_rogers7: “George Lombard Jr. smacks his first XBH since joining AAA, a smoked opposite field double!! 101.6 mph off the bat Also marks his first 3-hit effort since the promotion”

@YankeeSource: “George Lombard Jr. drew and 8 pitch walk and Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a 2 run home run.”

SWB RailRiders: “George Lombard Jr. (Yankees #1 prospect) starts the series in Lehigh Valley by going 3-for-5 with a double, 2 RBI, and a walk.”

@NYY_Prospects: “SWB wins 15-4. Two home runs by Yanquiel Fernandez. Oswaldo Cabrera and Seth Brown also went deep. Lombard goes 3-5 with two RBI and his first Triple-A XBH. Brendan Beck gets chased after four, but Yerry De Los Santos and Zach Messinger pitched well in relief.”

Yankees fans are very excited about the potential of Lombard Jr.

He was the 26th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Yankees Right Now

With their win over the Blue Jays (on Tuesday), the Yankees improved to 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 16-6 in 22 games at home in the Bronx.

The Yankees have two more games with the Blue Jays.