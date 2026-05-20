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MLB World Reacts To George Lombard Jr.’s Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to second base on a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 5-4.

Also on Tuesday, their Triple-A team (SWB RailRiders) had a game with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

They won by a score of 15-4.

George Lombard Jr. finished with three hits, two RBI’s and one walk.

MLB World Reacts To Lombard Jr.’s Performance

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about Lombard Jr. on social media:

@VirginiaYankee1: “George Lombard Jr. with his best hitting day since the promotion, 3/5 with 3 R, 2 RBIs, a BB, a K, a 2B, and his 4th SB at AAA (8th overall). The 2B was his first XBH since the elevation”

@whiling15: “George #Lombard Jr. is finally starting to hit in AAA! That is back to back multi hit games including his first extra base hit in AAA. He also had his first 3 hit game tonight. It has always taken him time to adjust each level outside of A-ball.”

@cai_rogers7: “George Lombard Jr. smacks his first XBH since joining AAA, a smoked opposite field double!! 101.6 mph off the bat Also marks his first 3-hit effort since the promotion”

@YankeeSource: “George Lombard Jr. drew and 8 pitch walk and Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a 2 run home run.”

SWB RailRiders: “George Lombard Jr. (Yankees #1 prospect) starts the series in Lehigh Valley by going 3-for-5 with a double, 2 RBI, and a walk.”

@NYY_Prospects: “SWB wins 15-4. Two home runs by Yanquiel Fernandez. Oswaldo Cabrera and Seth Brown also went deep. Lombard goes 3-5 with two RBI and his first Triple-A XBH. Brendan Beck gets chased after four, but Yerry De Los Santos and Zach Messinger pitched well in relief.”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #21 of the New York Yankees fields in the seventh inning during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yankees fans are very excited about the potential of Lombard Jr.

He was the 26th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Yankees Right Now

With their win over the Blue Jays (on Tuesday), the Yankees improved to 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 16-6 in 22 games at home in the Bronx.

The Yankees have two more games with the Blue Jays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To George Lombard Jr.’s Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

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