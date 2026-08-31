MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Quietly Signing 6-Year Player

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox (at home) by a score of 16-1.

With the win, they took three out of four games in the series.

Yankees Quietly Sign Kelenic

During their series with the Red Sox, the Yankees announced the news that they had signed Jarred Kelenic.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “New York Yankees signed free agent RF Jarred Kelenic to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 29): “RF Jarred Kelenic assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@NYY_Prospects: “Alright. Kelenic has 443 games of MLB experience with SEA, ATL, CHW, and TEX. Played 36 games for the latter two this year. Has always been a consummate Quad-A guy. .992 OPS in 63 games in Triple-A this year, so will help the RailRiders on the playoff push.”

@milb_central: “The New York Yankees have signed Jarred Kelenic to a minor league contract. The outfielder has a .310 batting average along with 32 extra-base hits and 42 RBI in this minors this season.”

@snyyankees: “The Yankees have signed Jarred Kelenic to a minor league deal Kelenic has played in 36 MLB games this season with the White Sox and the Rangers”

@DericFung: “This is more of a depth signing for AAA, as they need actual bodies to fill out the roster. I don’t see any chance of Jarred Kelenic getting a call-up unless 3–4 other OFs all get hurt.”

@allthekenz: “jarred kelenic always did like hitting in yankee stadium”

@WexlerRules: “Yankees loading up on ex- @mets top prospects Michael Fulmer Amed Rosario Ali Sanchez and now Jarred Kelenic”

@HereREGOagain: “Former top prospect that never got going”

@bow78728807: “Top prospect reclamation project. Let’s get it done!”

@yankeesondeck_: “Saw Kelenic back in February at Spring Training when he was with the White Sox. A former top prospect with the Mets and was part of the Robinson Cano trade with Seattle. He’s been up and down between the majors and Triple-A since 2021. He’s 27 years old.”