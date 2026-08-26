MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing Former MLB All-Star Pitcher

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 9-7 on Tuesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had signed Michael Fulmer.

@YankeesPR wrote: “•Signed RHP Michael Fulmer (#43) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Ryan Garcia: “I actually think Michael Fulmer has some interesting pitch characteristics (improved velo, good secondary shapes) but this is the kind of guy I write about as a Spring Training breakout candidate not my RP 6-8 on the depth chart in August”

Gary Phillips: “Michael Fulmer was recently designated for assignment by the #Angels. Didn’t allow a run in 3.2 IP for them. Not a whole lot of sample size for him the last 2 years (9.1 MLB IP), but the #Yankees have reached desperation mode after failing to add bullpen help before the deadline.”

Joel Sherman: “The Yankees are in survival mode with journeymen like Topa/Fulmer until (they hope) they can get Fried and Schmidt back; maybe Gil/Weathers too. This was the danger of not adding arms at the deadline when they had asked a heavy workload of a bunch of their pitchers.”

@SFGFan101214: “Michael Fulmer, who somehow didn’t get into a game for the Giants this season, is has been called up by the Yankees. Fulmer opted out of his contract after pitching for Rivercats earlier this month. He had three scoreless appearances for the Angels between now and then.”

@BobbyMilone29: “I have no issues with Fulmer…a MLB vet with pen experience But should have been done 3 weeks ago”

@pamsson: “I had NO idea Michael Fulmer still pitched. It was inexcusable not to get a reliever at the deadline, especially if you end up making moves like this. I hope Fulmer is good, but this feels like bad process, and I’m saying this as a fan of Cashman.”

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He has spent nine seasons at the MLB level with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox.