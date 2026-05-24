MLB World Reacts to Aaron Judge Walk-off Home Run in Yankees-Rays Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Aaron Judge #99 and Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrate a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is going through a bit of a slump at the moment, but he could have broken out of it in a big way on Sunday afternoon with a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in a split two-game series due to weather that postponed Saturday’s Yankees-Rays contest.
The Yankees defeated the Rays 2-0 in the first game thanks to Aaron Judge’s walkoff blast, which ended a streak of 11 games without a home run for the Yankees star. The ninth-inning homer came off Rays’ pitcher Kevin Kelly, and is Judge’s 17th home run of the season. It’s a huge swing for not only ‘The Captain’, but also for the Yankees team in general. New York picked up one game in the standings with the Judge blast.
Social Media Reactions to Aaron Judge’s Walk-off Blast
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after grounding out during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Social media is on fire after the Yankees star outfielder’s huge blast for the New York Yankees. Here are some of the best reactions.
@SharpStats17 writes: “Aaron Judge: 4th walk-off HR since 2022. That’s tied with Patrick Bailey for the most in MLB during that span.”
The Yankees star Aaron Judge has been enduring a tough slump where he recently had a stretch of going 0-for-15 with 9 K’s, and having an 11-game RBI drought, which is unheard of from the Yankees’ premier slugger.
@GaryHPhillips says: “That’s one heckuva way to end a home run drought. Aaron Judge calls game with a 2-R, walk-off dingers. The #Yankees win, 2-0, and split a mini series with the first-place #Rays. That’s their first win over TB this season.”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Despite enduring a semi-lengthy slump, Aaron Judge is still one of the best hitters in MLB this season.
Over 52 games, Judge is hitting .245 with 17 home runs, 32 RBI, and an OPS+ of 156. If he has a 156 OPS+ while going through a rough six-game stretch…. there’s no telling the mind-boggling numbers Aaron Judge will finish this season with.
He also has a bWAR of 2.1 (which should rise), 41 runs scored (AL leader), and 38 walks this season.
The walk-off home run on Sunday could really help the Yankees build some momentum going into next week.
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is going through a bit of a slump at the moment, but he could have broken out of it in a big way on Sunday afternoon with a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in a split two-game series due to weather that postponed Saturday’s Yankees-Rays contest.The […]
MLB World Reacts to Aaron Judge Walk-off Home Run in Yankees-Rays Game