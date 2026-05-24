MLB World Reacts to Aaron Judge Walk-off Home Run in Yankees-Rays Game

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is going through a bit of a slump at the moment, but he could have broken out of it in a big way on Sunday afternoon with a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in a split two-game series due to weather that postponed Saturday’s Yankees-Rays contest.

The Yankees defeated the Rays 2-0 in the first game thanks to Aaron Judge’s walkoff blast, which ended a streak of 11 games without a home run for the Yankees star. The ninth-inning homer came off Rays’ pitcher Kevin Kelly, and is Judge’s 17th home run of the season. It’s a huge swing for not only ‘The Captain’, but also for the Yankees team in general. New York picked up one game in the standings with the Judge blast.

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Social Media Reactions to Aaron Judge’s Walk-off Blast

Social media is on fire after the Yankees star outfielder’s huge blast for the New York Yankees. Here are some of the best reactions.

@SharpStats17 writes: “Aaron Judge: 4th walk-off HR since 2022. That’s tied with Patrick Bailey for the most in MLB during that span.”

The Yankees star Aaron Judge has been enduring a tough slump where he recently had a stretch of going 0-for-15 with 9 K’s, and having an 11-game RBI drought, which is unheard of from the Yankees’ premier slugger.

@JomboyMedia wrote: “ AARON JUDGE SNAPS HIS 11 GAME HOMERLESS STREAK WITH A WALK-OFF BOMB!”

#Yankees #Rays @GaryHPhillips says: “That’s one heckuva way to end a home run drought. Aaron Judge calls game with a 2-R, walk-off dingers. Thewin, 2-0, and split a mini series with the first-place. That’s their first win over TB this season.”

https://twitter.com/GaryHPhillips/status/2058637531776684089?s=20

The pair of RBIs for Aaron Judge on the walk-off blast were his first runs driven in since Mat 10th. Judge also broke his 0-f0r-15 skid in the Rays game

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Aaron Judge’s 2026 Season with Yankees

Despite enduring a semi-lengthy slump, Aaron Judge is still one of the best hitters in MLB this season.

Over 52 games, Judge is hitting .245 with 17 home runs, 32 RBI, and an OPS+ of 156. If he has a 156 OPS+ while going through a rough six-game stretch…. there’s no telling the mind-boggling numbers Aaron Judge will finish this season with.

He also has a bWAR of 2.1 (which should rise), 41 runs scored (AL leader), and 38 walks this season.

The walk-off home run on Sunday could really help the Yankees build some momentum going into next week.

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