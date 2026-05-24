New York Yankees Urged to Trade for 4X All-Star Closer with 483 Career Saves

The New York Yankees‘ bullpen has struggled this season, leading to speculation that the team should make a meaningful trade for a dominant closer. New York is enduring a losing skid at the moment, and has seen their American League East division lead disappear by the wayside to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The MLB trade deadline is still over two months away, but the rumors are swirling surrounding the Yankees and some potential trade targets. In a recent article for FanSided.com’s Rucker Haringey, the MLB writer urged the Yankees to trade for Detroit Tigers’ closer, and four-time MLB All-Star Kenley Jansen, to slot in as the team’s closer. Jansen has 483 career saves and is having another solid campaign despite being on a Detroit team that has been losing a lot.

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Is Kenley Jansen a Potential Trade Target for Yankees?

Kenley Jansen hasn’t really been the subject of trade rumors this season, but with the Tigers’ losing skid without Tarik Skubal, it’s plausible to think Detroit could be sellers, and Jansen would gain a solid return haul if traded.

Here is why Haringey believes Jansen would be a god fit in Pinstripes:

“The Yankees aren’t saying anything publicly about shopping for a replacement for David Bednar in the ninth inning, but it should be on the team’s shopping list. Kenley Jansen is a veteran with postseason experience who should be able to handle the stress of pitching down the stretch in the Bronx.”

Kenley Jansen holds an ERA of 3.38 this season over 13.1 innings with seven saves and 19 strikeouts. He’s blown a couple of saves, but the Yankees’ bullpen has given away its fair share of games this season as well. Jansen has five straight seasons of 25+ saves.

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What Will the Yankees do at the MLB Trade Deadline?

Although it’s still just over two months away, it’s never too early to think about what contending teams may do at the MLB trade deadline.

For the Yankees, they are usually almost always buyers, and nothing is going to change this season. With World Series aspirations at an all-time high, the Yankees should consider adding bullpen help, another left-side infielder (third base), and a backup catcher.

New York is good on the starting rotation front, but with such a strong starting rotation, having a poor bullpen will continue leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Yankees fans as the season progresses. Not even Aaron Boone and the coaching staff understand what’s going on with this bullpen group. David Bednar has featured some good this season (a lot of saves), but there’s also been some questionable outings (ERA over 5.00).

Keep an eye on the Yankees as a top trade destination for top MLB relievers on the trade block

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